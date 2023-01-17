What number will Cody Rhodes enter in the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble?

On the latest episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes finally declared his return to be at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The Premium Live Event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 28.

The 37-year-old has successfully dealt with a torn pectoral muscle, inflicted prior to his performance at Hell in a Cell 2022. His rivalry with Seth Rollins made the injury worse. Constant shots at the affected shoulder led to the muscle completely tearing off the bone.

Now that he is set for a grand return, fans are speculating on his entry number. His social media activity pointed to the number ‘three’. Does the rumor hold any value?

Contrary to popular belief, Cody Rhodes’ Twitter post wasn’t about his Royal Rumble entry number. It was merely the count for the number of vignettes played on WWE RAW after which the babyface announced his participation in the multi-man showdown.

The American Nightmare numerically wrote ‘two’ on Twitter, last Monday, when the second vignette aired. He also attached a video to his post showing his struggles with the injury. There was no footage in his most recent post which led to all kinds of speculation about his Rumble return.

There has been no official confirmation on Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble entry position as of yet. He could, however, take on the challenge of entering as No.1, now that his return has been spoiled anyway. It will be a huge boost to Cody’s babyface credibility if he somehow outlasts 29 other superstars to book a meeting with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

According to Fightful, Vince McMahon frowned upon the idea of Rhodes fighting Reigns for the world titles. Does Triple H share similar thoughts? We will find out at Royal Rumble 2023.

Who is in charge of Cody Rhodes’ return vignettes for WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

Generating huge hype for Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble return, the vignettes on RAW and SmackDown stem from the experience of a senior member of WWE’s creative team. Jeremy Borash, the Senior Director of Content & Development, initially worked for NXT until he was promoted to the main roster.

Jeremy Borash has been in the wrestling industry for over a decade. His first dabble was in the early 2000s in World Championship Wrestling. Premiering on WCW TV, the 48-year-old co-hosted the year-end special. He eventually shifted to the position of ring announcer for WCW’s weekly shows.

Borash was also responsible for refining Matt Hardy's Broken character and Jeff Hardy’s Brother Nero phase from their time at Impact Wrestling.

