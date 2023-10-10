Roman Reigns to show up on WWE RAW after a long time to interfere in a major title match next week? Exploring the possibility!

Roman Reigns has majorly limited his appearances to WWE SmackDown during his current historical run. However, with Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes defending their tag team titles against The Judgment Day on RAW next week, it seems like the perfect opportunity for The Tribal Chief to grace the red brand with his presence.

Last week on SmackDown, we saw a union form between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline as the two sides joined forces to take on John Cena and LA Knight. However, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso came out to the aid of the babyface duo which resulted in the tides turning against the heel factions.

Reigns, who has had fierce rivalries with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the past, is unlikely to be impressed with the duo's actions as they interfered in Bloodline's business. Next week's RAW provides The Tribal Chief with the perfect opportunity to get back at the two as Cody and Jey will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. This could also boost the alliance between The Bloodline and the Judgment Day, and the RAW faction could certainly repay the favor down the line.

Roman Reigns will be present on WWE SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns has been working a limited schedule over the last couple of years. He has been away from TV programming since his feud with Jey Uso ended. However, The Tribal Chief is still the biggest draw for the company, and fans look forward to his return every time.

Reigns will make an appearance on SmackDown this Friday. A lot has changed in his absence as Cody Rhodes brought Jey Uso back to WWE, and the duo are now tag champs. The Head of the Table is also likely to address John Cena and LA Knight as the duo recently secured a victory over Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. There's also certain uncertainty surrounding Jimmy as no one knows what the former tag team champion's intentions are.

It has also been reported that Roman Reigns could face Knight at WWE Crown Jewel, and one can expect the build-up for it to start on the blue brand.

