Roman Reigns steps in for his cousin; Naomi defends her husband? 5 real-life Bloodline members who could confront Gunther

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Naomi, and Solo Sikoa are all real-life Bloodline members, but almost all have their creative angles. However, The Usos are currently in the same feud, and it took a gruesome turn on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles fight but did not stop the assault. He attacked from behind when Main Event Jey was trying to take his brother away from the ring, tied up Jimmy to the ring, and proceeded to bust him open.

The Ring General's brutal actions against Jimmy Uso can trigger the reaction of more than just one Bloodline member. Here are five real-life names from the family, apart from Jey Uso, who can confront Gunther:

#5. Roman Reigns could take a stand for Jimmy Uso

One of the biggest babyfaces in WWE is Roman Reigns. He returned at SummerSlam, and formed a team with Cody Rhodes to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood. Jimmy Uso returned at the right time to help The Original Tribal Chief secure the victory.

Despite their history of falling outs and mending relationships, Roman Reigns has always focused on putting family above all. As The Tribal Chief, he must protect his tribe, and Big Jim is an integral part of it.

Roman Reigns is already making appearances on WWE RAW and can be the one to confront Gunther on one of the shows ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#4. Naomi could show up for her husband

The Glow is married to Jimmy Uso in real life. The couple works together in SmackDown, which is usually how WWE functions. It tries to keep real-life couples under the same brand. However, Big Jim moved to RAW for one show and was left profusely bleeding.

Naomi has been on an attacking spree ever since Jade Cargill returned to Elimination Chamber and exposed her as The Storm's attacker. It will not be surprising if she takes her rage to Monday Night RAW and confronts The Ring General for his actions.

In fact, with Bianca Belair working in RAW with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, Naomi's attendance during the show makes all the more sense!

#3. Solo Sikoa might turn babyface for his brother

It's been a while since Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have seen eye-to-eye. In fact, The Street Champion removed his elder brother from The Bloodline when Roman Reigns took a hiatus after WrestleMania 40. Furthermore, they have also been on opposing teams at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The current situation is different. This isn't within the family anymore, but an outsider has shed the blood of Sikoa's brother. Regardless of their differences, Jimmy Uso remains his own blood, and Solo Sikoa can take matters into his own hands.

The former NXT North American Champion can step up to Gunther and avenge Jimmy Uso. This will trigger a face turn for him (for the first time in WWE) and pave the path for his reunion with The Usos & Roman Reigns.

#2. Rikishi can come back to WWE for his son

The WWE Hall of Famer was last active in the ring in 2014, when he teamed up with Too Cool against 3MB on WWE RAW. However, he has been rather active on social media throughout the Bloodline Saga and has shown support for his sons throughout.

Fans have often wondered if Rikishi will ever return to the ring as part of The Bloodline Saga, and the time may be now! He can return to Monday Night RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41 to confront Gunther and maybe take a few shots. When The Ring General retaliates, Jey Uso can run out to the arena to save his father from the World Heavyweight Championship.

Following that, Rikishi could announce that he will accompany Main Event Jey at WrestleMania when he takes on Gunther in the main event of Night 1.

#1. The Rock can show his true power in WWE

Expand Tweet

The Final Boss has often boasted about his powers in WWE, and now, he seems to be reaching an unprecedented height with John Cena as his Corporate Champion. However, The Brahma Bull has always preached about putting family first, and that can be the reason why he returns to WWE RAW to put Gunther in his place.

The People's Champ is a much bigger heel than The Ring General, and he will not take it kindly to witness someone shedding Jimmy Uso's blood.

With The Rock confronting Gunther, it will not only add more flair to The Bloodline Saga but also indicate a future reunion of the OG Bloodline members, especially Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock.

