Jimmy Uso's injury to cause 32-year-old star to turn babyface for the first time in WWE? Exploring the possibility 

Jimmy Uso's injury on Monday Night RAW was possibly one of the most brutal ones fans have witnessed in recent months. Big Jim was left in a pool of his own blood while Gunther bathed in it. It was a gruesome scene that added the much-needed zest to The Road to WrestleMania.

Ad

The only man who came out to help Jimmy Uso was his brother Jey. However, one can expect that Big Jim's other family members will search for ways to avenge him. While Roman Reigns and Naomi are the most likely superstars to react against the barbaric behavior, it's Solo Sikoa who might be the one to take action.

It's true that The Street Champion and Big Jim don't see eye-to-eye. It's also true that it was Sikoa who kicked Uso out of The Bloodline after WrestleMania 40. However, the most undeniable truth is that Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are brothers. The former NXT North American Champion can turn babyface and set his sights on The Ring General to ensure his brother's sinner receives the deserved punishment.

Ad

Trending

Ad

They both belong to The Samoan Wrestling Family where blood comes above all. The Bloodline's former Enforcer can decide to put blood above all else and play the role of the good guy.

If Solo Sikoa does turn babyface, this will be the first time he will be leaving his heel persona behind. Whether it was NXT or the main roster, the 32-year-old has always portrayed a villainous character. It would truly mark a milestone for his career and definitely play a huge role in The Bloodline Saga.

Ad

Michael Cole provided an update about Jimmy Uso

WWE is yet to provide an official update on Jimmy and how long he will be out. It's possible the wrestling juggernaut has written off Big Jim at least until WrestleMania 41.

Following the match and the segment, announcer Michael Cole provided an update about Big Jim's situation.

"Jimmy Uso, who had already been beaten and choked out in the match, was helpless when he was assaulted and attacked again by the World Heavyweight Champion. Jey Uso, Pat, was forced to watch his brother get destroyed," said Michael Cole. "As for the bloody Jimmy Uso, we understand he had to be tended to by our medical staff. Follow WWE social media accounts for updates on Jimmy throughout the week."

Ad

It's safe to assume that Jey Uso will finally stop doubting himself and awaken the beast within to conquer Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback