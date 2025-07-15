Roman Reigns to suffer humiliating assault; John Cena to be replaced at SummerSlam? 5 ways Seth Rollins can return to WWE

Seth Rollins unfortunately suffered an injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, and his future is unclear. However, he could involve himself with Roman Reigns or even John Cena upon his return.

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL, Seth Rollins battled LA Knight in one of the most anticipated bouts of the night. However, his knee buckled while landing after a springboard moonsault, causing a real-life injury. The timeline for his return is unclear, but he might shock everyone by miraculously returning sooner rather than later.

Here are five ways he could make a comeback to WWE.

#5. Roman Reigns could suffer an assault

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns made a surprising return to save Jey Uso and CM Punk from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, thus renewing his rivalry with Seth Rollins' faction.

He could battle the heels in a singles or a tag team match very soon, possibly at SummerSlam, where the youngsters might need their leader's help. The Visionary could return to even the odds and unleash a brutal assault on The Tribal Chief, possibly setting up a singles match between the former Shield stablemates. If fans are lucky enough, the comeback will happen before SummerSlam to set up a main event match.

#4. Seth Rollins could attack LA Knight upon his WWE return

Thanks to an unfortunate injury mid-match, LA Knight picked up an easy victory over Seth Rollins at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

On the latest WWE RAW episode, he wished his rival a speedy recovery so he could put him back to sleep again, thus confirming his intentions to continue the rivalry. To extract revenge, The Visionary could attack LA Knight when he returns, hopefully shutting his rival's mouth for good. The two could battle it out once more at a future premium live event to conclude the chapter.

#3. Bron Breakker may be in danger

Bron Breakker has been positioned as the next big thing since joining forces with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. While he has been a dominant pawn for his leader, he could soon try to become the new captain of the ship with Rollins out with an injury.

At such a time, The Revolutionary could return as a babyface to save Paul Heyman and attack Bron Breakker to start a civil war. It will be interesting to see what Bronson Reed's position will be in this situation.

#2. The Visionary could become the World Heavyweight Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2025

CM Punk won a gauntlet match to become the new number one contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, he may not be able to become the new champion because of a ghost from the past.

Seth Rollins proved he would not let CM Punk become a World Champion in WWE when he tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Night of Champions 2025. He could do something similar at The Biggest Party of The Summer. He could ensure his long-time rival doesn't become the new champion by successfully cashing in his contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. John Cena could be replaced at WWE SummerSlam 2025

John Cena is all set to battle Cody Rhodes with his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, he could be replaced in a surprising scenario.

Seth Rollins could return before The Biggest Party of The Summer to shockingly cash in his Money in the Bank contract on The Greatest of All Time, thus replacing him against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. This could instantly become one of the greatest cash-ins of all time, and fans could see The Visionary and The American Nightmare renew their memorable rivalry from 2022.

