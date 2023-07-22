Roman Reigns' SummerSlam match to undergo major modification following SmackDown? What you might have missed!

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso met inside the ring to discuss the Rules of Engagement for their upcoming bout. During the segment, Jey revealed that he and Reigns would compete in a Tribal Combat match where Reigns' championship and status as Tribal Chief would also be on the line.

However, while the 38-year-old will be preparing for a singles competition against Jey Uso, there is a chance the match might become a triple-threat affair. Solo Sikoa, who has aligned himself with the Tribal Chief, could betray him and make his way in.

On SmackDown this week, Sikoa was seen eyeing Reigns' Ula Fala. This is the second time Sikoa has done something like that. Previously once, he had held Reigns' Ula Fala and stared at it for quite some time. There is also another reason why Sikoa could betray Reigns.

Over the last few weeks, the 30-year-old has been constantly attacked by Jey Uso. However, Roman Reigns did not help him a single time. Even this week, when Sikoa wanted to attack Jey, Reigns stopped him, and in return, Jey Uso super-kicked Sikoa. As usual, Reigns again did not do anything.

If examined closely, Solo Sikoa has enough reasons to launch an attack on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Hence, if Sikoa does the same in the coming weeks, it won't be a surprise to see him land a spot in a triple-threat match at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns had a two-word reaction on his social media to his upcoming match at SummerSlam

While Jey Uso has reasons to wage war against Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief, too, has reasons to put a beating on him.

One primary reason for Reigns wanting a win over Jey is to seek revenge for his loss at Money in the Bank. Jey became the first man to pin Reigns in 1294 days at the event.

The Tribal Chief will finally have the chance to avenge his loss at SummerSlam. This week on SmackDown, Jey Uso announced he would take on Reigns in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam. Since then, social media has been buzzing about the contest. Reigns, too promoted the match on Instagram. He wrote:

"TRIBAL COMBAT! #SummerSlam."

While not much is known about a Tribal Combat match, the contest will have no disqualifications based on what Jey Uso said.

However, as WWE SmackDown continues to build toward SummerSlam, more details will be revealed about the match.

