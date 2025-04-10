Roman Reigns to teach Paul Heyman a lesson by bringing in 6’8’’ monster on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns is miffed at Paul Heyman. The Wiseman chose Reigns' bitter enemy, CM Punk, over him for one night at WrestleMania 41. Heyman's swerve on SmackDown certainly hasn't gone down well with Reigns, and The Big Dog can teach him a lesson.
Roman Reigns can bring one of his cousins to seemingly bring Heyman back to his senses. Earlier, it was Solo Sikoa who had used Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga to go against his wishes. Now, Roman Reigns can turn heel and bring in a 6 ft 8 in superstar, Hikuleo, to WWE. The former NJPW star had signed with WWE last year in June and was expected to make his debut through NXT, but that didn't happen.
Since Hikuleo is tall, skilled, and comes from a strong wrestling family, he can be a big deal in WWE. He was rumored to make his debut at Survivor Series: WarGames last year as the fifth member of the clan to take on the OG Bloodline. However, that didn't happen.
The OTC can bring in Hikuleo at WrestleMania 41 during the Triple-threat match. Since Paul Heyman would be accompanying CM Punk and might also help him win the match, Reigns can take Hikuleo's assistance to triumph over both Seth Rollins and Punk. Later, after winning the match, the former WWE Champion can ask Hikuleo to assault Heyman and send him packing for the next few months.
Paul Heyman can also side with Seth Rollins and betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41
Paul Heyman showed up on Monday Night RAW this week and said that he will not betray his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, at any cost. However, Seth Rollins later came out and reminded the Wiseman that his Tribal Chief was nowhere to be seen when Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga put him through the announce table in front of his children last year.
By the end of the segment, The Visionary had laid a Curb Stomp on CM Punk and told Heyman that the Wiseman now owes him a favor. The fans now wonder what kind of favor Seth Rollins can ask for.
The speculation is that Rollins might ask Heyman to be his new Wiseman and betray Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the process. This would be the biggest shocker of the night since Heyman has never been with Seth Rollins in the past. The Wiseman can turn heel on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 and choose The Visionary as his new client. In the end, it will be interesting to see how this whole Triple-Threat match plays out at WrestleMania 41.