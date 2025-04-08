3 Reasons why Paul Heyman should align himself with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins had an intense face-off on Monday Night RAW, just three days after it was revealed that Paul Heyman will be at CM Punk and not Roman Reigns' corner in the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

The Visionary tried to convince The Wiseman that he had to just quit and not show up at the Showcase of The Immortals, explaining that neither CM Punk nor Roman Reigns have any respect for Heyman.

The segment ended with CM Punk interfering and brawling with Seth Rollins before the latter stomped him and told a stunned Paul Heyman that he now owed him a favor.

Let's take a look at three reasons why The Wiseman has to align with the former World Heavyweight Champion at the Showcase of the Immortals.

#3. To help Seth Rollins win the Triple Threat Match

So far, the match has been built mainly on the feud between CM Punk and Roman Reigns, with Paul Heyman having a key role in it.

As for Rollins, he has unfinished business with both his rivals, but he has yet to make a statement. A victory at WrestleMania 41 with Paul Heyman's help would boost his confidence and add a new angle to his rivalry with CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

#2. It could lead to a heel turn for Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has been a face for quite a while on RAW and has been teasing a heel turn for months, especially during his feud with CM Punk.

If he aligns with Paul Heyman at 'Mania, he could turn heel and have a storyline similar to Roman Reigns, who thrived as a heel with The Wiseman by his side in the Tribal Chief saga.

And with the WWE Hall of Famer now owing Seth a favor, an alliance could help The Visionary get a title shot against the winner of the Jey Uso vs Gunther match for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals.

#1. It would help add a new angle to his rivalry with CM Punk & Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman could play a key role in Seth Rollins' rivalry with CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Punk and Rollins have split victories on RAW and their rivalry is far from over.

And if Punk sees The Wiseman betray him for Rollins, he will be out for revenge, adding a new chapter to his feud with The Visionary. Likewise, The OTC will also look to get his hands on Rollins and will target both him and Heyman.

The former Universal Champion, who spent nearly five years with Paul Heyman on SmackDown, could show up on RAW during the final episode before WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what The OTC will have to say after Paul Heyman's actions on SmackDown and RAW.

