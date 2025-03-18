Gunther sends message after being humiliated by Jey Uso on RAW

Gunther sent a message to Jey Uso after he was humiliated last night on WWE RAW. Main Event Jey won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and will be challenging the 37-year-old for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Jey Uso defeated Austin Theory in a match that only lasted a few seconds last night on RAW on Netflix. Following the bout, Gunther attempted to attack his WrestleMania opponent, but it backfired. Uso fought him off and threw the title at him outside the ring.

The World Heavyweight Champion delivered a message to The Yeet Master as he was walking to the ring at a WWE Live Event in Germany. He suggested that Uso was a mid-carder while he was the main event, and you can check out the video in his Instagram post below.

"Hey Jey, it's my turf here. I walk out here and I am the main event. If you walked here earlier, these people still cheered you. But no problem, afterwards, I'll talk to them and I'll explain it, that you are just midcard!" said the champion.

The leader of Imperium captured the title at SummerSlam 2024 after Finn Balor betrayed Damian Priest. He previously had a historic 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion before losing the title to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL last year.

Former WWE writer claims Gunther should speak up about his booking

Vince Russo recently urged Gunther to speak up about his booking on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that the World Heavyweight Champion needed to speak up about not being used properly. He defeated Axiom this past Friday night on SmackDown, but Russo was not happy with how much offense the NXT Tag Team Champion had in the match.

"I wish I was booking Gunther, man. You know, I actually worked with him once. I went over to Germany a couple of years ago, and I was the manager of the champion, and he was the challenger. So I actually worked the match with him, believe it or not. I wish I was working with this dude. After that match on Friday, I went on Twitter and I swore I would not really talk about wrestling. I put a picture of Gunther up, and all I said was, 'Speak the F up. Speak up, man!''' he said. [From 57:33 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Jey Uso had a brief reign as Intercontinental Champion last year before losing the title back to Bron Breakker. It will be interesting to see if he can win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month.

