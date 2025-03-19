Attitude Era legend to return after 1585 days and replace Paul Heyman? 3 predictions for The Wiseman on the Road to WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman has been embroiled in one of the most noteworthy feuds on the Road to WrestleMania 41. His Tribal Chief returned on the March 10th episode of RAW to take down Seth Rollins, seeking payback for the Visionary's earlier attack on him following their elimination from the 30-man match.

Ad

Roman Reigns attacked Seth during the forner World Heavyweight Champion's match with CM Punk. Once he finished dealing with Rollins, he shifted his focus to Paul Heyman, who was trying to help Punk after the intense clash. This did not sit well with The Head of the Table.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The former Undisputed WWE Champion quickly sprang into action, hitting a spear on the Best in the World. Heyman looked stunned and nervously clasped his hands in front of the Original Tribal Chief. This segment opens up a lot of potential avenues for the 59-year-old.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Here are three predictions for The Wiseman on the Road to WrestleMania 41:

#3 He could get replaced by Attitude Era legend Rikishi

The aforementioned scenario could lead to Paul Heyman's exit as Reigns' Wiseman. The separation could open the door for a well-known figure to come in and take that role.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi might make a return on next week's RAW after a 1585-day absence as an interesting development in the story. The last time he appeared was during The Undertaker’s retirement ceremony in November 2020.

The Attitude Era legend might add an exciting new layer to the ever-evolving family dynamic of The Bloodline. With a reliable partner in his corner, The Original Tribal Chief could grow even stronger and take his dominance to levels we've never seen before.

Ad

The 59-year-old's return could unite fans across generations and elevate the storyline to new heights. Although nothing is confirmed at this point, the mere thought of the Samoan legend stepping back into the ring might excite long-time WWE enthusiasts.

#2 Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns for CM Punk

Ad

Reigns didn't have any glaring issues with Punk, as noted earlier. He only went after the Voice of the Voiceless after spotting his Wiseman trying to comfort the latter in the ring. Initially, the 39-year-old found it amusing, but he soon reverted to his usual behavior and rushed into the ring to take down the 46-year-old.

This all traces back to Survivor Series 2024, when Heyman introduced Punk as the last member of The OTC's squad to take on The Bloodline. Reigns was uneasy about teaming up with the Chicago native. Now, Heyman might have to make a choice that could significantly alter the future of both stars.

Ad

Since Heyman and Punk went their separate ways after the latter's last stint with the company, it feels like there's still some unresolved business between them. As the Straight Edge Superstar aims for a spot in the WrestleMania main event, having Heyman in his corner could shift the odds in his favor. It might mark the beginning of a new era in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1 Paul Heyman could find a new client in Seth Rollins

Ad

It would add even more excitement if Paul Heyman actually chose to drop both Reigns and Punk as we head towards the biggest event of the year and align with Seth Rollins. Heyman embracing The Visionary as his new client could take this storyline to a whole new level.

Based on what happened on RAW, it looks like we're heading towards a triple-threat match featuring Roman, Punk, and Seth. While a lot of fans might think Heyman will back Punk at WrestleMania for the rumored showdown, there's a chance the storyline could be flipped on its head before the big event.

Rollins has been looking for a new path for a while now. Just as Heyman helped elevate Reigns' career, he could team up with the Visionary and help him reach new levels of success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback