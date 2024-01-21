Roman Reigns' title reign to end at the hands of former WWE champion? Subtle tease you may have missed on SmackDown

Roman Reigns is enjoying his reign of terror in the Stamford-based Promotion as The Tribal Chief. He has held the Undisputed WWE Universal title for more than 1200 days. Additionally, The Bloodline Leader is scheduled to defend his Championship against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way at Royal Rumble 2024.

Seeing the past result of Reigns' multi-man matches as champion, it's hard to deny that Roman doesn't stand a chance to retain his title in this high-profile match.

However, in the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, the company has seemingly teased that Solo Sikoa might be the one who will end Roman's historic title reign. The assumption stems from the Tribal heir confronting Reigns in a backstage segment, which even resulted in a surprise reaction from the Samoan Champion.

This confrontation took place when Roman Reigns started blaming Solo and Jimmy Uso for not being able to fix the situation for him. Subsequently, The Enforcer comes face to face with The Head of the Table stating that it's his fault and he will fix the situation.

This led to many fans believing that the Stamford-based Promotion is currently laying ground-level work for a potential showdown between these two Samoan stars in the near future.

Surely, a showdown between these two seems inevitable in the upcoming months or years. However, Solo's poor booking since defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel undoubtedly puts a major question on whether the company will choose him to put an end to Roman's historic title reign.

Roman Reigns to wrestle in a first-ever triple threat match at WrestleMania 40?

As we are inching closer to The Road to Wrestlemania 40, there is already anticipation surrounding the opponent of Roman Reigns for this year's Grandest Stage of All Time. However, recent reports seem to indicate that the company might be preparing for a first-ever triple-threat match for Roman Reigns.

For those unaware, recent reports stated that The Tribal Chief will likely face either The Rock, Cody Rhodes, or both in a three-way match at WrestleMania 40. However, it is still unclear whether Reigns will be defending his championship or will enter the Show of Shows without the title.

The Rock made his return on RAW Day 1 and called out Roman. Since then, he has not appeared in this Stamford-based promotion. On the other hand, The American Nightmare is gearing up to enter this year's traditional Royal Rumble match with the intent to win the over-the-top row battle consecutively the second year.

Overall, it will be interesting to witness how things unfold and who will eventually clash with Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania 40.

