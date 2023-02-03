WWE Superstar Roman Reigns didn't hold back while talking about Jon Moxley and The Shield back in 2020.

The stable is regarded as one of the greatest factions to ever grace a WWE ring. Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley, and Seth Rollins all went on to become top names in the industry following The Shield's breakup in 2014.

Jon Moxley left WWE in 2019, shortly after a short-lived Shield reunion. He has been an AEW mainstay ever since.

Back in 2020, The Tribal Chief appeared on a Zoom call with fans and opened up about The Shield's implosion. He even took a jibe at Moxley for leaving WWE. Check out his full comments below:

"Well, I guess Ambrose or Moxley really sc**ewed that up, didn't he? He messed around and just left us. I don't think The Shield will ever be recreated or brought back. That's not just a situation because Mox went to AEW. It's just, we were so good. Honestly, I think we did the reunion thing a little too much the last... three years ago or whatever it was," Reigns said.

Both Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley have done well over the past four years

As noted earlier, Jon Moxley wasn't happy with his standing on the WWE main roster and decided to leave in 2019.

Going to All Elite Wrestling turned out to be one of the best decisions of his career. He is a three-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion and is one of the biggest stars in the company today.

Roman Reigns turned heel at SummerSlam 2020 and won the Universal Title seven days later at WWE Payback. He has been ruling the main roster since then, and no one has been able to put him down for the coveted belt so far.

After he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38, it wouldn't be a stretch to call Reigns the most dominant superstar in recent memory.

Have you enjoyed Jon Moxley's AEW run over the past four years? Sound off in the comments below.

