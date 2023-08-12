Roman Reigns and other top champion missing from latest WWE Survivor Series announcement; 8-time champion advertised despite parting ways with the company

WWE just updated the poster for one of its big four PLEs, Survivor Series.

The poster doesn't advertise the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the Women's Champion IYO SKY. It however advertises Jey Uso, an eight-time Tag Team Champion, who decided to quit the promotion on last night's SmackDown.

Survivor Series is a PLE that many members of the WWE Universe look forward to. The event usually pits superstars from RAW against their counterparts from SmackDown. The two promotions battle for brand supremacy at the November extravaganza to determine the better set of Superstars.

The last time WWE fans saw top champions face each other at Survivor Series was two years ago in 2021. The main event saw Roman Reigns, the then SmackDown Universal Champion beat Big E, the then WWE Champion from RAW. Last year, the champions did not face each other as the main event saw the WarGames match between The Bloodline and the team of Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

The Stamford-based company updated the poster for this year's Survivor Series PLE. The fans on Twitter were quick to notice that Roman Reigns and IYO SKY are not advertised for the show despite being top champions. But Jey Uso, who quit less than 24 hours ago is on the updated poster.

The WWE Survivor Series 2023 poster.

Why did Jey Uso attack Roman Reigns and quit WWE?

On last night's episode of SmackDown, Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman addressed Reigns' win at SummerSlam. Jimmy Uso cut The Tribal Chief's promo short by making his way through the crowd and confronting him.

When Reigns thanked Jimmy for helping him out at SummerSlam and offered him anything he wanted, Jimmy Uso told him that he didn't attack Jey Uso because he wanted to get back into The Bloodline, he attacked his twin brother because he didn't want Jey to become corrupt like Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso came out to confront Jimmy but he didn't have any words to say to him. Jimmy later walked away from the ring and Reigns provoked Jey further, telling Jey to acknowledge him. Main Event Jey Superkicked Reigns and Solo and later called Jimmy back to Superkick him as well. Before the show ended, Jey announced that he quit The Bloodline, SmackDown and the World Wrestling Entertainment.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?