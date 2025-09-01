Roman Reigns to turn heel on 40-year-old star after he returns because of one reason? Possibility explored

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has finally competed in his first WWE singles match at any premium live event since WrestleMania 40 and was victorious. He beat Bronson Reed and regained his shoes from The Tribal Thief. He also taught Paul Heyman a lesson by wrapping his signature Guillotine choke, leaving The Oracle motionless in the ring.

Ad

Things flipped soon, however, as Bron Breakker attacked the Undisputed Tribal Chief, and Bronson Reed joined the party and brutally assaulted Roman Reigns. Jey Uso intervened, but he also became a victim of The Vision's wrath, falling short in the numbers game.

Roman Reigns was stretchered out, and WWE issued a concerning update on his health following his attack, which hints that he may go on another hiatus.

WWE @WWE THIS IS INSANITY! 🫢 ANOTHER TSUNAMI to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso has seen ENOUGH!

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

In a shocking twist, upon his return, the OTC could turn heel on 40-year-old star Jey Uso for not showing up on time to save him, which landed him in jeopardy. The brutal assault last night could see the OTC miss months of his valuable time in his quest to get Seth Rollins. That may trigger Reigns's anger, forcing him to turn the bad guy again.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Ad

Triple H reveals how Roman Reigns is a changed man

Reigns has been a babyface since his return after WrestleMania XL. The Original Tribal Chief even took a spear for Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking on SummerSlam post-show, WWE CCO Triple H noted that Reigns was a changed man after the WWE Universe saw him take a bullet for Jey Uso.

Ad

"It's a different Roman Reigns. You go back a couple of years, Roman doesn't take a bullet for anyone. Roman Reigns taking a bullet for Jey Uso tonight. Over this time, I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief. I think there was a point in time where he was calling him 'Main Event Jey Uso' and all that stuff as a, 'I'll make you feel good about yourself, kid.' Now, I think he really sees Jey Uso as Main Event Jey Uso. Doesn't mean he's not still The Tribal Chief, but I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief."

Ad

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has waiting for Reigns when he returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More