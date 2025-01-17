Roman Reigns to turn heel and re-form Bloodline with two WWE Superstars at Royal Rumble? Potential twist explored

Roman Reigns is now the rightful holder of the Ula Fala, having defeated Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat to reclaim the prestigious necklace. The Original Tribal Chief has yet to address the WWE Universe after his massive victory, and his next potential appearance could take place on the January 27 edition of RAW.

Amid this, there is a slight chance that the OTC might turn heel once again and re-form The Bloodline with Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu. The assumption that Reigns could turn into a villainous character stems from the prospect of how the Ula Fala corrupted him earlier. With Roman regaining power again, it's possible he could turn to the dark side once more.

Talking about Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, they could join the OTC by aiding him in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. In a potential scenario, Tama and Jacob could betray Solo Sikoa and kick him out of the faction as punishment for his loss against Reigns. We've previously seen how defeat comes with consequences in The Bloodline saga when Solo took over the reins of the stable and kicked out Jimmy Uso and effectively Roman Reigns post-WrestleMania 40, due to their respective losses.

So similar consequences could be faced by Solo himself when he appears on WWE SmackDown tonight. Furthermore, when Roman Reigns enters the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Tama Tonga and the Samoan Werewolf could accompany the OTC and eventually aid him to victory. All these developments could lead to Reigns turning heel with his reclaimed power and re-forming The Bloodline with Tama and the Samoan Werewolf.

Though this scenario is speculative, everything depends on tonight's episode of SmackDown and what will happen when Solo Sikoa returns without the Ula Fala around his neck.

Roman Reigns to break a massive streak at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Roman Reigns will be part of the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Paul Heyman has already confirmed that the Only Tribal Chief will enter the traditional over-the-top-rope battle. However, by entering the Men's 'Rumble Match, Reigns will break a massive streak at the PLE.

Over the past four years, the OTC has entered 'Rumble season as either the Universal or Undisputed WWE Champion, showcasing his dominance by holding onto the title in one of its longest reigns. However, after a long four years, this one will mark the first time Roman will participate in the Royal Rumble PLE without holding a World Title.

This year, Roman Reigns will have the opportunity to showcase his dominance differently, as he could be the one walking out of the Men's Royal Rumble as the winner and go on to the main event of WrestleMania once again.

