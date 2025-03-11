Roman Reigns to turn heel again at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential swerve

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns attacked Seth Rollins on this week’s episode of RAW. The Tribal Chief made his first appearance since the 2025 Royal Rumble and paid his former Shield brother back for destroying him at last month's premium live event. However, Reigns was also seen going overboard while dishing out the punishment, indicating an imminent heel turn.

This week’s main event of RAW saw Seth Rollins clashing against CM Punk in a Steel Cage match at Madison Square Garden. Both men kept kicking out despite absorbing the impact of multiple finishers from each other.

The Visionary almost pulled off a pinfall after hitting Punk with a Curb Stomp from the second rope. An exhausted Rollins was still resting when Roman Reigns pulled him out of the steel cage. The Architect won the match as a result but was taken down by The OTC.

The Head of the Table hit the former World Heavyweight Champion with a Superman Punch, followed it with a Spear, and ended it with a Curb Stomp outside the ring.

While Seth Rollins got what he owed to his former Shield brother, Roman Reigns also attacked CM Punk. The former Undisputed WWE Champion went after The Second City Saint when he saw Paul Heyman trying to check up on him. This probably sparked some jealousy, combined with Reigns’ already big animosity towards Punk.

This was an unlikely reaction from the babyface and could be a sign that he would soon turn heel. Given that WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away, WWE could reserve the big moment for The Show of Shows in Las Vegas. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Roman Reigns could turn on Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman has been a loyal follower of Roman Reigns for several years. The Hall of Famer has served The Head of the Table as his Wiseman and his mouthpiece. However, some clear cracks seem to have formed between the two following this week’s events on Monday Night RAW.

Notably, Heyman still owes CM Punk a favor, which could possibly earn him a world championship. While The Wiseman had said he would tell Roman Reigns what the favor was after the Survivor Series, its details still remain a secret. This could further widen the cracks between the OTC and the WWE Hall of Famer.

There is a chance that CM Punk could call in his favor at WrestleMania 41. This could see him earn a major advantage and a shot at the World Title. However, this could further anger Roman Reigns, and he could question why The Wiseman never used such power to benefit his Tribal Chief.

This could result in the OTC turning on Paul Heyman and attacking him in Las Vegas, making a strong statement as he turns heel again. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Head of the Table.

