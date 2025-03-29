Roman Reigns to turn heel at WrestleMania & form Super Bloodline with 3 other WWE stars? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is set to create history at WrestleMania 41, as it will mark his 10th main event at The Show of Shows. The latest episode of WWE SmackDown closed with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Reigns signing the contract for their much-anticipated Triple Threat Match at the PLE.

Ad

All three superstars are equally dangerous inside the squared circle, making it impossible for someone to be picked as the favorite. However, in a shocking turn of events, Roman Reigns could turn heel again, forming a 'Super Bloodline' alongside three superstars: Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Tama Tonga.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The OTC could give Solo Sikoa a chance to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief. Sikoa might decline, despite his past words, and Fatu could then go on to destroy The Street Champion, laying the foundation for this new storyline. The Super Bloodline could also help Reigns secure the win against Punk and Rollins.

That said, the angle proposed above is mere speculation at this point.

Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are set to deliver a bout of a lifetime at The Showcase of the Immortals. This will definitely not be a regular match-up, and the winner could emerge after a shocking twist.

Ad

The most suggested theory about the Triple Threat main-event bout between the three megastars is a surprising betrayal. Many suggest Paul Heyman could turn on his Tribal Chief and align himself with CM Punk. Heyman still owes The Second City Saint a favor for being the final member of Roman Reigns’ WarGames squad at last year's Survivor Series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul Heyman betraying Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All and helping The Second City Saint to pick up the win against the Original Tribal Chief and The Visionary would indeed be a highlight and it might lay the foundation for Punk’s much-awaited heel turn and a possible reunion of the Shield, this angle could lead to an interesting storyline in the near future, post-WrestleMania 41.

However, it must be noted that the scenario above is pure speculation, and it will be interesting to see how this blockbuster Triple Threat Match unfolds at The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback