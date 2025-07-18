Roman Reigns to turn on Jey Uso to re-form The Shield with two WWE powerhouses on RAW? Possibility explored

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return on this week’s RAW episode. The OTC1 spoiled Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed’s attempt to destroy and potentially injure Jey Uso and CM Punk. While The Head of the Table extended a hand of brotherhood to Mr. Yeet, there is a chance that he could turn him on soon and re-form a new version of The Shield with the BronBrons.

Seth Rollins recruited Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to support his mission of saving the business of pro wrestling. With their help, he successfully won the Money in the Bank briefcase for the second time in his career. At Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, however, The Visionary suffered an injury while fighting LA Knight.

The hurt knee resulted in The Megastar securing an easy victory. Moreover, The Visionary will most likely be out for a long time, and no conclusive diagnosis of his knee has been received so far. This leaves the BronBrons directionless and without a leader, especially since their faction doesn’t even have a name.

This is where Roman Reigns could come in and recruit the duo under his fold. To gain their support and obedience, he would eliminate their immediate rivals, including Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk.

This way, he will also get some retribution against The Architect. This would almost completely dismantle Rollins’ chances to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. While this is a possible direction the storyline can move in, all of this is speculation so far.

Roman Reigns’ new nickname could be a hint of the revival of a big feud

Roman Reigns entered the Monday Night RAW arena with a new nickname on his T-shirt: OTC1. While the Head of the Table is in a feud with Seth Rollins and his crew right now, this nickname could be a signal that he may soon revive his feud with Cody Rhodes.

Notably, The American Nightmare calls himself QB1, which stands for ‘Quarterback 1.’ Thus, the new nickname of Roman Reigns could refer to a future confrontation between QB1 and OTC1. This would be an essential turn since the two haven’t revisited their feud since WrestleMania XL, when Rhodes ended Reigns’ 1316-day run as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The two did cut a promo in the football stadium of Georgia Tech, where they noted that they just had a temporary truce for the 2024 Bad Blood. However, the PLEs that followed saw The OTC1 delving more and more into the matters of The Bloodline, and later shifting his focus to CM Punk and Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 41.

Thus, if Cody Rhodes defeats John Cena to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship, he could face The Head of the Table down the line and defend the title against him. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the two top superstars of WWE.

