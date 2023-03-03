Roman Reigns viciously attacks beloved star, new major compilation - 6 shows coming to WWE Network & Peacock this weekend

Six new full-length programs will arrive on WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. This is up slightly from last weekend's slow output of only five new full-length shows being added to the two streaming platforms.

A handful of programs have also been added to the archives throughout the week. A new episode of RAW Talk streamed on Monday, and a week-old edition of NXT became available on Tuesday.

Wednesday saw a new episode of The Bump air featuring Beth Phoenix & Finn Balor, along with an episode of Monday Night RAW from February. Lastly, a new edition of This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

This weekend will see a new four-plus hour-long special release on both streaming platforms, NXT Level Up offering three new matches, an indie show, & even more content.

Which full-length shows will arrive over the coming days? Below are the six shows coming to WWE Network & Peacock this weekend.

#6. The SmackDown LowDown will air

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will stream on WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. The analysis show will become available on Saturday, March 4, at 12 PM EST.

The show is typically hosted by Matt Camp & Jackie Redmond, who breaks down all the action from the blue brand. Three interviews were also spliced in from the arena featuring the stars of Friday Night SmackDown. It is not yet known which talents and personalities will be featured.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown can be seen on-demand with five superstars interviewed. Megan Morant first spoke with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods of The New Day before speaking with Drew McIntyre. Lastly, she interviewed Tegan Nox & Natalya. You can see those clips in the video above.

#5. Main Event & #4. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be made available

WWE @WWE



just granted



#SmackDown "You broke up my family and I'm gonna break YOU in front of your entire family." @WWERomanReigns just granted @SamiZayn 's wish for a match at #WWEChamber "You broke up my family and I'm gonna break YOU in front of your entire family." @WWERomanReigns just granted @SamiZayn's wish for a match at #WWEChamber! #SmackDown https://t.co/AJ13br2gXI

The two recently aired shows will be added to WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. These programs were first available on television & other streaming platforms and thus couldn’t immediately become available on-demand because of contractual obligations.

The Main Event from February 16, 2023, will be available on-demand on Saturday, March 4th. NXT Champion Bron Breakker battled RAW's Akira Tozawa in the opening contest. Additionally, NXT's Wendy Choo fought Dana Brooke in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from February 3, 2023, will begin airing on Sunday, March 5. The show featured Roman Reigns delivering a brutal beatdown on Sami Zayn, accepting a challenge for Elimination Chamber while promising to destroy the former Honorary Uce in front of his family.

#3. A new wXw Wrestling event will be added on-demand

This weekend, a new full-length event from Germany will be added to the WWE Network & Peacock archives. wXw Wrestling, a premiere independent promotion from Europe, will offer the Back To The Roots 2023 event on streaming platforms.

Back To The Roots 2023 took place on January 28 and will become available on-demand on Saturday, March 4. This is part of an ongoing licensing agreement with World Wrestling Entertainment that had previously included Scotland's Insane Championship Wrestling & England's PROGRESS Wrestling.

The wXw show will be headlined by a six-man tag team match featuring The Frenchadors. Former NXT UK stars Amale, Axel Tischer, and Metehan will all be featured on the card.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Oro Mensah vs. Eddy Thorpe

NXT Level Up will be streamed on Peacock & WWE Network. The show will air on Friday, March 3rd, at 10 PM EST, immediately after Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. As a reminder, the show will not be available on-demand for a few weeks for Peacock subscribers because of contractual obligations with Hulu.

Three matches will air on the developmental brand's b-show this week. This week's main event of NXT Level Up will feature former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Eddy Thorpe taking on former NXT UK superstar Oro Mensah.

Additionally, the talented Lyra Valkyria will battle Tatum Paxley in singles competition. Last, NXT Level Up regular Dante Chen will clash with Luca Crucifino, a newcomer to the program.

#1. A new episode of The Best of WWE is set to arrive

The Best of WWE graphic

A new edition of The Best of WWE is set to stream this weekend. More specifically, the latest entry in the compilation series will be added on-demand on Friday, March 3rd, at 10 AM EST.

The new special is titled The Best of WWE: Celebrating Women's History. The company has revealed the official synopsis for the compilation, which you can check out below.

"In celebration of women's history, this collection of iconic showdowns highlights the squared circle's greatest female competitors, including Alundra Blayze, Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair."

Stars set to be featured include the likes of Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair & Alundra Blayze, but will probably also highlight the likes of Lita, Bayley, & Rhea Ripley, among others. The official run time for the special is four hours and 37 minutes. The program will have a PG rating.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes