Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes 2.0 to conclude nearly 40-year rivalry? What you must know about their conflict  

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes clashed in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare made his goal clear upon his return last year that he was targeting the WWE Championship in an attempt to achieve the one accolade his father, Dusty Rhodes, never achieved during his illustrious career.

Rhodes challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. Rhodes failed to capture the title, but his hunt has not stopped. Recent reports suggest the two WWE stars will encounter each other again and look at the possibility of another 'Mania match.

However, the rivalry has more to it than meets the eye. The history between Rhodes and Reigns extends decades back to their respective families. Roman Reigns' father, Sika Anoa'i, was associated with the company for the majority of the 1980s. Additionally, Dusty Rhodes competed there in the early 90s.

Sika worked with his brother Afa Anoa'i under the tag team name The Wild Samoans. The duo are three-time WWE Tag Team Champions and were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007. On the other hand, Dusty Rhodes mostly competed in singles competition. However, for a match sometime in October 1980, Rhodes teamed up with Pat Patterson against The Wild Samoans.

Recently, an image of a match between the two wrestling families started doing the rounds.

Check out the pic below:

Roman Reigns has lately not been on good terms with his family members. Things got out of hand at Night of Champions when The Usos superkicked him during his match.

Since then, Jimmy Uso has been on and off in terms of his equation with The Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, Jey has quit the group and has moved to the RAW brand.

Cody Rhodes may have already set his sinister plan in motion against Roman Reigns

At WWE Payback, Cody Rhodes was a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. He announced Jey Uso's addition to the RAW roster, which came as a surprise to many. This transpired a couple of weeks after Uso quit The Bloodline and WWE.

He has yet to address the reason for his decision. However, it seems The American Nightmare might have an ulterior motive. He might switch places with Jey Uso, shifting to SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns. Additionally, Rhodes could also be setting up a group for a major Survivor Series match against The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso.

The world champion is currently off television and not advertised to appear anytime soon. It remains to be seen what is in store for this feud in the coming months.