Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso - 5 Reasons why there will be an 'I Quit' match inside WWE Hell in a Cell 

Do not forget that on Night 1 of the WWE Draft, the contest between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was also made official with a massive stipulation attached to it for WWE Hell in a Cell. For the first time ever, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will clash in an 'I Quit' match inside WWE Hell in a Cell.

Why were these two brutal stipulations merged together for the upcoming Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso match, you ask? Well, the answer is quite simple if you think about it, and shall be illustrated in this article across five points.

#5 Roman Reigns and Jey Uso need to elevate the stakes from their last contest

Roman: "This match will have the highest stakes of any WWE match ever... I love you" #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/qwaYBscJe5 — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) October 3, 2020

When you advertise a match as having the 'highest of stakes' attached to it, it is necessary for the stipulation of the said match to deliver in the best possible way. Marrying a Hell in a Cell stipulation to an 'I Quit' stipulation is certainly one way to achieve this objective and while, on paper, this match does seem like it could be a mess if there are two individuals who could make it work they are Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell with the "highest stakes possible"..outside of the Universal Championship. I'm scared to think what that means. This won't be pretty. #SmackDown — Chris Ray (C-Ray) (@CRayChosen1) October 3, 2020

It was certainly such a newsworthy development that on a SmackDown episode where the main story was the WWE 2020 Draft, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso still had the biggest headline coming out of the show. Okay, maybe the dissolution of The New Day was big news too, but WWE promised us the highest of stakes, and boy, did they ever deliver.

