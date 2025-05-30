Roman Reigns vs The Rock may never happen in WWE: 5 Reasons Why

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is, to many fans, the ultimate dream contest. It pits two men from the same bloodline who have defined generations in WWE, achieving unparalleled success. They were the faces of the company during its most prosperous periods—the Attitude Era and the Renaissance Era, respectively. This match represents the most marquee, box-office blockbuster main event WWE could offer today. In many ways, it’s the actual once-in-a-lifetime, as it’s unlikely to happen more than once, unlike The Rock vs. John Cena, if it happens at all.

However, current circumstances suggest we might not even see it once. While this may break the hearts of fans who have anticipated this match for decades, in this listicle, we’ll take a realistic look at five reasons why Roman Reigns vs. The Rock may never happen in WWE.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock isn’t likely to happen at WrestleMania 42

Roman Reigns is currently embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins and his newly formed faction, which is likely to culminate in one of the main events of WrestleMania 42 in 2026. Meanwhile, The Rock is shooting a high-budget, high-stakes feature film directed by one of Hollywood’s greatest filmmakers, Martin Scorsese. Hollywood is unlikely to allow him to go build a feud or compete in a match at WrestleMania 42, risking his injury. With both men tied up in significant storylines and obligations, the timing for this dream match at WrestleMania 42 seems improbable.

#4. The Rock is only getting older

The Rock has enjoyed remarkable longevity, having main-evented WrestleMania across three different decades. However, time eventually takes you out. If this dream match doesn’t take place at WrestleMania 42, fans will have to hold their breath for another full year. The idea of Dwayne Johnson main-eventing a WrestleMania at 55 years old, standing in a 15-20 minute match with bumps and falls, is a little far-fetched. The Rock is in amazing physical condition, and if anyone could still pull it off, it’s him. But let’s be realistic here, age is clearly a massive factor in this no longer being a good idea going forward.

#3. The Rock’s Hollywood schedule

Apart from age, The Rock is also one of the most famous men in the world and a major box-office draw. He is scheduled to plug movies, TV appearances, talk shows, promote his brand, and a million other things. If his collaboration with Scorsese proves successful, his schedule will only get more hectic. Even if his age permits a return to the ring, his demanding Hollywood commitments might not allow the time needed to prepare for and promote a high-profile WWE match, making the dream bout increasingly unlikely.

#2. WWE and fans don’t need the match anymore

While many fans would love to see this match, neither they nor WWE desperately need it to sell out WrestleMania. WWE has cultivated a roster of massive stars who are leading the company into the future. Veterans like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Gunther, alongside rising talents like Austin Theory and Bron Breakker, can serve as headliners based on their star power and the stories they conjure. WWE might prioritize investing in these younger stars, leveraging their full-time availability, rather than accommodating the part-time schedules of Roman Reigns and The Rock during WrestleMania season.

#1. Roman Reigns is set to retire in a few years

The Rock’s time in WWE is limited due to his age, but Roman Reigns’ career also has an expiration date. Reigns revealed in a Vanity Fair interview that his WWE contract expires after WrestleMania 42. He plans to continue for a year or two at most before retiring to pursue a lighter form of entertainment, likely transitioning to Hollywood, much like his cousin, The Rock. Given the limited time both men have left in WWE, the creative team seems unlikely to find space to accommodate this dream match amidst their packed schedules and existing storylines. However, as they say, never say never.

