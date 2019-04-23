Roman Reigns vs. Vince McMahon: 5 directions that the storyline could go next

Roman Reigns attacked Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live

One of the biggest moments from the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up came when Roman Reigns attacked Vince McMahon and Elias in the final segment of SmackDown Live to officially confirm his status as a member of the blue brand.

“The Big Dog” spent the previous three years on Monday Night Raw, during which time he won the Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and main-evented WrestleMania on another two occasions.

He then showed up on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live after Vince introduced Elias as “the biggest acquisition in the brand’s history”. Following a staredown with his boss, Reigns struck him with a Superman Punch before delivering the same move, as well as a spear, to Elias.

Heading into the next episode of SmackDown Live, WWE has tweeted that Reigns will face “major repercussions” for attacking Vince, while the company’s official website is even teasing that he could be fired.

My colleague Riju Dasgupta has already taken a look at five ways that the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer could be punished, so let’s run through five alternative directions that this storyline might go next.

#5. Vince McMahon demands that Roman Reigns is arrested

Vince McMahon has taken a ruthless approach to Superstars misbehaving in the past. For example, one week before WrestleMania 35, we saw Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey leave the Monday Night Raw arena in police cars after all three women were arrested for attacking police officers.

In the case of Roman Reigns, he was even subjected to an arrest warrant before WrestleMania 34 when, three weeks prior to his match against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, he was handcuffed by officers in the middle of the ring on Raw after violating a suspension. This led Lesnar to appear and attack a defenceless Reigns.

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s SmackDown Live, it would not be a surprise if Vince pulled a similar move and attempted to have “The Big Dog” arrested. After all, we saw how well Vince’s authority role worked in the storylines involving Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch before ‘Mania, so perhaps the WWE owner could be used again to help Reigns’ babyface character gain some momentum.

