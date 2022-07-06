Ranking the 5 superstars likeliest to dethrone Roman Reigns after Money In The Bank 2022

Roman Reigns has held the Universal and WWE championships for over 760 combined days. The task of dethroning him is getting harder by the day, but at the same time, there is great prestige to be gained from dethroning him.

The Money In The Bank premium live event was always bound to paint a new target on the undisputed champion's back. Theory won the iconic annual contract, earning the right to challenge The Head Of The Table at any time and place of his choosing for up to a year. Does this make Mr. McMahon's protege the odds-on favorite to dethrone The Tribal Chief?

Here is our list of five superstars who are most likely to dethrone WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns. Do let us know your top picks in the comments!

#5 Cody Rhodes is an early favorite to win the 2023 Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are on a collision course

Before Cody Rhodes got injured, he was a strong favorite to end Roman Reigns' historic reign. The American Nightmare was ruled out for up to a year, but he has hinted at returning sooner than expected. Either way, it is now unlikely that he will have the distinction of taking the Undisputed Universal championship off The Tribal Chief.

While it is not entirely impossible for Reigns to retain the world titles until Rhodes returns, it is unlikely. The duo will no doubt clash in the future, but it would be a surprise if it happens during the Head Of The Table's current title run.

#4 Seth "Freakin" Rollins has a strong record against Roman Reigns and is knocking at the world title door

Rollins seems to have Reigns' number

Seth "Freakin" Rollins takes great pride in his one-on-one record against Roman Reigns. On the road to Money In The Bank 2022, The Visionary took every opportunity to remind the WWE Universe of his favorable history against Reigns. He promised to win the contract and cash in on Reigns and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, just like he did at WrestleMania 31.

Rollins is the only superstar to defeat The Tribal Chief during the latter's historic run, albeit by disqualification. With The Architect repeatedly knocking on his former Shield brother's door, the duo are bound to clash again in the near future. If this comes to pass, Rollins will have a better chance of unseating Reigns than most.

#3 The Money In The Bank contract is a formidable weapon in Theory's arsenal

Theory @_Theory1 MR. MONEY IN THE BANK MR. MONEY IN THE BANK 💰MR. MONEY IN THE BANK💰 https://t.co/jJiPi4MRZC

Theory set himself on a collision course with Roman Reigns when he became Mr. Money In The Bank last week. The Tribal Chief holds both WWE World Championships, and so, as it stands, Mr. McMahon's protege can only cash in on him. Considering the champion's incredible dominance and big match pedigree, Theory's chances of dethroning him with a regular challenge would be slim.

The Money In The Bank contract would shoot almost any competitor to the top of this list, but Reigns' dominance, Theory's inexperience, and The Usos' potential interference could throw a spanner in the works. Even with a guaranteed title shot, Theory has a mountain to climb to become world champion.

However, the fact that the contract can be cashed in at any time means that he can capitalize on a weakened Reigns after a grueling match. As Sheamus and Seth Rollins have shown in the past by cashing in on Reigns, this strategy works wonders.

#2 Brock Lesnar is not only Roman Reigns' biggest rival but also his next challenger

Brock Lesnar is arguably Roman Reigns' greatest rival. The Beast Incarnate holds three premium live event victories over the Tribal Chief, more than any other WWE Superstar. The ten-time world champion is also The Head Of The Table's next opponent, with a Last Man Standing showdown at SummerSlam fast approaching.

Come July 30, The Beast will be looking to avenge his WrestleMania 38 loss to The Tribal Chief and end their rivalry once and for all. One of the most dominant performers in WWE history, Lesnar is almost always the favorite when he steps inside the ring. It would be foolish to bet against him walking out on top.

#1 The stars are likely to align for Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash At The Castle

McIntyre is imminently set to reclaim his place at the top of the mountain

Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE champion and the first British superstar ever to achieve this feat. Since being drafted to SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior has embarked on a slow climb up the card before challenging Roman Reigns in the main event scene.

A clash between the two megastars has been teased in recent months, with an excellent WrestleMania Backlash main event seeing them face off in a six-man tag team bout.

The impending WWE Clash At The Castle premium live event will be the first such event to be held in the United Kingdom in 30 years. With McIntyre and Reigns being the top face and heel on the blue brand respectively and The Tribal Chief transitioning to a lighter schedule, all signs point to them headlining the supershow.

With a 70,000-plus crowd cheering on the hometown hero against the all-conquering dominant villain, the story of McIntyre dethroning Reigns writes itself.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. Does the MITB contract make Theory the favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns? Yes, the briefcase is a potent weapon No, Reigns is too dominant 23 votes so far