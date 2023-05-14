In the wake of SmackDown after WWE Backlash 2023, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are shockingly set to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Night of Champions 2023. The latter's Undisputed Tag Team Championship will be on the line as The Tribal Chief and his Enforcer aim to succeed where The Usos failed.

The match was received with much shock and intrigue, with fans unable to guess WWE's endgame with this direction. Neither team can afford to lose, so we are almost guaranteed a shocking outcome in Jeddah. However, there has to be a winner and a loser, so which tandem should emerge with their hands raised?

Here are three reasons Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns MUST emerge victorious at WWE Night of Champions.

#3 Preserving their dominant streaks

Reigns and Sikoa have been nearly unbeatable thus far

As has been told and retold time and time again, Roman Reigns has not been pinned in WWE since December 2019. Similarly, Solo Sikoa has only been pinned once in his 250+ days on the main roster. The Bloodline's generation-defining dominance has stood on many things; chief among them is strong booking.

Given that WWE still seems to have long-term plans for the Bloodline storyline, keeping them strong is crucial. This would preserve their current aura and the importance of the moment they eventually meet their final defeat. Therefore, even if it is by disqualification due to The Usos turning on them, Reigns and Sikoa must come away with a win.

#2 Solo Sikoa is ready to hold main roster gold

Solo Sikoa is arguably the greatest NXT call-up of the Triple H era. The Street Champion of the Island arrived in shocking fashion at Clash at the Castle 2022 and has not looked back since. Whether in singles competition, tag team action, main event, or mid-card, Sikoa has excelled in every role he has been assigned.

As arguably the most fearsome physical specimen in the faction, it doesn't seem right that Sikoa hasn't held a title on the main roster. With Roman Reigns by his side and against two men he has defeated before, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, fans wouldn't bet against The Enforcer.

The former NXT North American Champion is ready to carry on the legacy of dominance established by The Bloodline, especially with The Usos potentially getting the boot.

#1 Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa could split the Undisputed Tag Team Championship by winning at WWE Night of Champions 2023

The recent introduction of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was seen as a move to solve the absence of a world title on RAW. Similarly, the tag team division needs a bold booking decision to restore the balance between brands and provide its newly drafted rosters equal opportunity.

The current undisputed tag champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are RAW Superstars, and their Night of Champions challengers are on SmackDown. This means the company has a unique opportunity to split the championships by having Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa win.

