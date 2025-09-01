Roman Reigns to be written off WWE TV for the rest of 2025 due to The Vision's attack? Chances explored

The Vision attacked Roman Reigns at WWE Clash in Paris this past Sunday. The OTC has been going toe-to-toe against Bronson Reed for the past few weeks on RAW, and the bitter rivals faced off against each other at the premium live event in France, where Reigns emerged victorious.

Ad

After the match, Paul Heyman returned Roman Reigns' shoes to him before getting choked out by the latter. The OTC then signed the shoes and threw them to the crowd. However, he was caught by surprise by Bron Breakker, who speared him through the commentary desk. It didn't stop there, as Reed recovered and later joined forces with Breakker to brutally assault Reigns, which resulted in The Tribal Chief being stretchered out of the arena.

Ad

Trending

Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Speaking on the Clash in Paris post-show, Cathy Kelley revealed that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be getting an MRI and X-rays. With fans now waiting for further updates regarding Roman Reigns on tonight's episode of RAW, in a shocking announcement, the Stamford-based promotion may reveal that the OTC will be out of action for the rest of 2025 due to the severity of the injury he seemingly sustained from The Vision's attack.

Ad

However, it is worth noting that this angle remains speculative as of this writing, and no confirmation has been made. Fans will have to wait for further updates regarding Reigns tonight on Monday Night RAW in Paris.

Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 42?

If the above scenario plays out, Reigns could make his massive return at the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he will be booked to win the Rumble in a massive twist.

Ad

If this happens, the OTC may then challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship for the main event of WrestleMania 42. Arguably, he could pull off a massive win and finally become a champion exactly two years after losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

That said, this scenario is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing in this regard has been confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More