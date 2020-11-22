Ron Garvin speaks about his Miss Atlanta Lively gimmick

Ron Garvin is a former NWA Heavyweight Champion and is known for being one of the toughest in the professional wrestling industry. His career spanned from the early 1960s up until 2011.

In the first part of Sportskeeda's interview with Ron Garvin, he talked about how the internet has trained him wrong. He also touched on facing Andre The Giant and Roy Lee Welch in a handicap match.

Ron Garvin has also opened up about the Miss Atlanta Lively gimmick he brought to life. At Starrcade '85, Garvin teamed with Jimmy Valiant to face the Midnight Express in an Atlanta Street Fight.

However, he dressed in drag and was referred to as Miss Atlanta Lively.

Ron Garvin on the Miss Atlanta Lively idea

"It was mine. I had dressed like that before. I made money with that. I dressed like that six times. I went to six different cities. Everything was about money. The business is show business, you know? That's all it is. It's show business. I mean, you have to wrestle, but if we had to wrestle for real, you wouldn't be wrestling every night. Just like boxing, you didn't have a boxing match six days a week. If you did, you wouldn't live very long, haha."

Ron Garvin shares story about being Miss Atlanta Lively at a bar

"I went to a bar because I had this bar friend at the time. She helped me get into the dress, and we went to this bar all night long. There was guys making comments, "Look at the shoulders on that broad.

"I'd got my ass pinched, and they thought we were lesbians. They didn't know. They didn't know who I was. We were just two women who walked into a bar. There were comments because my shoulders were a little wide for a woman, haha, "Look at the shoulders on that one.

"It was a gimmick to make money. It made money. I had done it before. It was different, and later on, I did it with Flair. You stretch it as long as you can if it's making money."

