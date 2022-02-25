Ronda Rousey & 4 other WWE Superstars who could boost the women's tag team division

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was established on December 24, 2018. Since then, twelve reigns have occurred, with Queen Zelina and Carmella as the current holders.

The championship has not been defended since the January 3 episode of RAW. On that night, Queen Zelina and Carmella retained the gold by defeating Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. So what has happened?

At present, there is no real depth within the women's tag team division that allows WWE to really invest in it. Since the 2021 WWE Draft, teams have been ripped apart or separated, leaving a huge void that has yet to be filled. Essentially, the current title holders have no challengers.

Where the women's tag team division is somewhat thriving on NXT 2.0 with Toxic Attraction setting the bar on the colorful brand, the main roster has failed to receive the same treatment for nearly two months now. Something has to change as it is an important division which allows more female superstars the opportunity to shine.

It's not as though the company does not have the talent, as there are a number of performers in the women's division who currently have running storylines. Teams could be formed using these talents to really give him an opportunity on television.

Right now, the women's tag team division needs a huge boost and there are current WWE Superstars on the roster who could make that happen. That being said, let's take a look at five superstars who could boost it.

#5 Ronda Rousey could boost WWE's women's tag team division

At the Elimination Chamber event, we saw Ronda Rousey team up with Naomi to take on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville. The team of Rousey & Naomi were successful in their first tag team outing together.

Could it be that "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" will someday soon go after the Women's Tag Team Championship? She would certainly add a lot of starpower to the division and bring something new to the table.

It's an accolade she could chase after with Naomi after their triumph in Saudi Arabia. Rousey could even feel closer to home and team up with one of her real-life best friends in Shayna Baszler to chase after the gold.

Either way, Ronda's presence in the women's tag team division would certainly grab everyone's attention.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell