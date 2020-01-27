Ronda Rousey makes interesting comment about Women's Royal Rumble match

The Women's Royal Rumble match saw many former WWE Superstars make surprise returns and appearances during the match with Molly Holly, Beth Phoenix, Kelly Kelly, Santina Marella, and Naomi all returning.

However, one notable name that didn't make an appearance despite countless speculations about the same is none other than the former RAW Women's Champion and MMA legend Ronda Rousey.

Speculation about Rousey's status for the Rumble went into overdrive when WWE.com added an old Ronda Rousey shirt design to the WWE Shop on sale and Natalya posted an Instagram picture of her and Rousey together. Twitter users also reported seeing Rousey in Houston, although these were unconfirmed reports.

Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue reported that Ronda Rousey had been invited to attend the Royal Rumble event, but it seems that 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' decided against it and stayed at home instead,

After the match Rousey took to Instagram to mock people who expected her to return during the Rumble match.

As things stand, it's unclear if Ronda Rousey will return to WWE at all, let alone when. But there's one thing that can be guaranteed! Rousey returning to the women's division will undoubtedly be a great thing for WWE

