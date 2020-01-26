WWE Rumors - Possible update on Ronda Rousey's return at Royal Rumble 2020

Karan Bedi Rumors

26 Jan 2020, 18:31 IST SHARE

Is Ronda Rousey going to be a secret entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match? (Pic source: WWE)

With Royal Rumble 2020 just hours away, there is a lot of speculation as to who is going to appear in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Fightful Select is now reporting that former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was not at Saturday night's rehearsal for the event.

It's been a while since Rousey has been in the WWE. She was last seen at WrestleMania 35 where she faced both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Together, the three women had main-evented WrestleMania (which was a first in the company's history).

With regards to her whereabouts, it's still unclear what her future plans are. In a recent interview with People.com, she said she was not in any rush to return to the ring.

"“I think I need to figure out a different way of doing it. To be able to not have to choose career over family or family over career and kind of find that happy medium.”

“Right now, I think my family needs my undivided attention. I’m happy to give them that. But I’m trying to figure out a way or a system or somehow that I could give both my family and WWE the best of me and not be half-a** in both.”

As of right now, there is no confirmation that she will be a 'secret entrant' in the Rumble, though there is always a possibility. As reported above, Fightful Select did confirm with multiple sources that Rousey was not at Saturday night's rehearsal for the Women's Royal Rumble match.

In the business of professional wrestling, never say never. As of this writing, there are now only 7 WWE Superstars who have been confirmed for the Women's match. They are as follows:

Will Ronda Rousey shock the world and enter the Royal Rumble at #30? The WWE Universe will have to tune in and find out!