Ronda Rousey's WWE Contract expiration date revealed

Rousey ain't go nowhere...for now (Pic Source: WWE)

Ronda Rousey may not be wrestling at the moment, but she is still very much part of the WWE Roster. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now tweeted out that Rousey's contract is not due to expire till April 2021.

Regarding Rousey's contract, since it's being talked about -- WWE confirmed on the record last year that she's signed into April 2021 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 29, 2020

Ronda Rousey hasn't been in the WWE since she main-evented WrestleMania 35 with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Since then, Rousey has been very comfortable being at home and is not in a rush to get back to the ring. In an interview with People Magazine, she said:

“I think I need to figure out a different way of doing it. To be able to not have to choose career over family or family over career and kind of find that happy medium.”

“Right now, I think my family needs my undivided attention. I’m happy to give them that. But I’m trying to figure out a way or a system or somehow that I could give both my family and WWE the best of me and not be half-a** in both.”

It does seem that Rousey does want to come back to WWE, but she wants to do it on her terms. Perhaps, she will return sooner than later.