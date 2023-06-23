Ronda Rousey to say goodbye to her Women's Tag Team titles tonight? What SmackDown has in store

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will put their WWE Women’s Tag Team on the line in a huge title unification match tonight on SmackDown. Will The Baddest Woman on the Planet bid adieu to the title she fought so hard to get in the first place?

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are likely to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles tonight on SmackDown. The duo is expected to defeat NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to unify the two championships.

It was reported last month that WWE will debut new tag team title belts, and the unification could pave the way for their arrival on the main roster. The company has already introduced the new versions of the Universal, World Heavyweight, RAW, and the SmackDown Women’s Championships.

Shawn Michaels could be forced to debut a new pair of NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships if Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn fail to win their big match against The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen of Spades tonight on SmackDown.

NXT last saw a Tag Team Title defended on May 2, 2023, when Fyre and Dawn successfully retained their titles against Kayden Karter and Katana Chance. The duo had originally won the titles from Kiana James and Fallon Henley at Stand & Deliver.

Ronda Rousey and more stars are booked for WWE SmackDown this week

Ronda Rousey isn’t the only star booked to compete in the upcoming edition of the blue brand. The June 23, 2023, episode of SmackDown will feature Bayley, Shotzi, Cameron Grimes, and others in action as well. The Role Model will put her Money in the Bank spot on the line against Shotzi.

Cameron Grimes, on the other hand, will take on Baron Corbin in a rematch from a couple of weeks ago. Corbin will also be in action at NXT Gold Rush Week Two as he faces Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship next Tuesday.

Viper  @ViperReports



All the fallout from The Bloodline's collapse last week 🩸

Bayley puts her MITB spot on the line vs. Shotzi 🦇

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn to unify both of the Women's Tag Team Championships 🥇

& SO much more! BIG episode of #SmackDown tonightAll the fallout from The Bloodline's collapse last week 🩸Bayley puts her MITB spot on the line vs. Shotzi 🦇Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn to unify both of the Women's Tag Team Championships 🥇& SO much more! BIG episode of #SmackDown tonight 👀All the fallout from The Bloodline's collapse last week 🩸Bayley puts her MITB spot on the line vs. Shotzi 🦇Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn to unify both of the Women's Tag Team Championships 🥇& SO much more! 🔜 https://t.co/gmeUAOnQ6v

More matches and segments for SmackDown could be announced in a couple of hours.

What are your predictions for the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes