The WWE women’s division is about to witness another huge change. The company presented a tag team title unification angle on SmackDown this week. A match for the WWE Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships will take place on the blue brand in two weeks. So, how will this affect the roster?

The scheduled title bout will lead to the merger of the two sets of tag team titles. Whichever team wins the titles will be called the Undisputed Champions. The unification might cause Shawn Michaels to create a set of brand new tag team titles for his brand if Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre end up losing their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

It is also possible that the NXT women’s division could get their tag team belts back in case Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler become the Undisputed Women’s Tag Team Champions.

NXT last saw a tag team title defense on May 2, 2023, when Fyre and Dawn successfully retained their titles against Kayden Karter and Katana Chance.

Fyre and Dawn had won the NXT Tag Team Championship from Kiana James and Fallon Henley at Stand & Deliver. The two successfully defended the titles on multiple live events and weekly shows. They were drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2023 draft and brought their straps with them to the blue brand.

Asuka gets a new WWE Women’s Championship belt

Asuka defeated Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at Night of Champions 2023. The Empress of Tomorrow was presented with a brand new title belt on the latest edition of SmackDown.

The 41-year-old entered the ring to receive her new belt from Adam Pearce. The championship ceremony took a surprise turn with the return of Charlotte Flair, and The Queen said she wanted to face Asuka for the new title.

Asuka tried to mist Charlotte, but she ducked and took the champion out with a big boot. The two will meet for the title on the June 30, 2023, episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen who will come out the winner that night.

