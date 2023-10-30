Ronda Rousey set to team up with AEW star following official WWE departure

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is set to team up with a current AEW star next month following her departure from the company.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet's time with the promotion came to an end earlier this year in Detroit. She battled Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at WWE SummerSlam on August 5. Baszler picked up the victory and Rousey has since been moved to the alumni section of the company's website.

She made a surprise appearance at a recent Lucha VaVoom show and decided to team up with Marina Shafir against Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie. Rousey and Shafir picked up the victory in the match, and now the duo will once again be teaming up next month.

Wrestling Revolver has announced that Ronda Rousey and AEW star Marina Shafir will be appearing at the Unreal event on November 16. The promotion asked fans which team they would like to see challenge Rousey and Shafir at the event as seen in the post below.

Former WWE writer believes newly signed superstar could suffer the same fate as Ronda Rousey

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Jade Cargill could fall out of favor with WWE fans just like Ronda Rousey.

The former UFC star debuted at WrestleMania 34 and teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey had a successful run with the company, but fans slowly but surely turned against her.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that becoming a star somewhere else doesn't always translate to success in WWE. He noted that Rousey was a bigger star than Cargill when she signed with the company and fans ultimately rejected her.

"Look at what happened with Ronda Rousey. Do you think Jade Cargill is a bigger star than Ronda Rousey? You're nuts. She is not, but look at what happened," argued Russo. [1:01:45 - 1:01:57]

Russo later added that Rousey likely got sick of the travel and decided that she was finished with the company.

"Bro, I think what happened was when she realized the on-the-road portion of the business, she got the really sour taste of the business. And once that happened, she was done." [1:02:37- 1:02:52]

Rousey is only 36-years-old and could still have many years left in the wrestling business. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rousey following her WWE departure.

