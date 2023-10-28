Former WWE star Ronda Rousey teases next appearance following in-ring return

Ronda Rousey has not competed in WWE since her loss at SummerSlam but has been making noise outside of the promotion lately.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet seemingly hinted at retirement after losing to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam, but that doesn't appear to be the case anymore. Rousey was spotted in the crowd during the Lucha VaVOOM event at the Mayan Theatre last night in Los Angeles, California.

Rousey then opted to get in the ring and teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on AEW star Taya Valkyrie and former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick. Shafir and Rousey picked up the victory at the event last night.

The 36-year-old took to social media today to possibly promote another appearance outside of WWE. Ronda Rousey shared a post by Wrestling Revolver hyping their California debut on November 16th. Rousey noted that the timing of the event was convenient and included a thinking emoji in her post, seen below:

"How very convenient…🤔," she posted.

Bill Apter believes Ronda Rousey will eventually return to WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that Ronda Rousey will ultimately decide to return to the promotion.

Rousey debuted at WrestleMania 34 with a ton of momentum. She teamed up with Kurt Angle to pick up a victory over Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the company's biggest show of the year. She accomplished a lot during her time as a WWE superstar, including winning the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wresttling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter suggested that Rousey was taking a page out of Brock Lesnar's book and will likely return to the promotion in a year or two:

"I think Ronda is now pulling the Brock. She's gone now. Maybe in a year or two... Ronda will come back eventually," said Bill Apter. [27:41 - 27:50]

Rousey fell out of favor with fans toward the end of her run with the promotion, but time could change that. It will be interesting to see what the reaction would be for Rousey if she were to return to the company in the future.

