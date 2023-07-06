Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a never seen match? Five stipulations fitting for a SummerSlam showdown

Ronda Rousey learned the hard way on RAW this past Monday that there is no chance of reconciliation with her former friend Shayna Baszler. Their match has not been announced yet for SummerSlam, however, looking at their differences, nothing can stop this match from happening. A match between the two former MMA baddies won't be just a simple one.

Here are five stipulations that could be added to their match at SummerSlam.

#1 Fight Pit Match would be a perfect fit for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

A match perfect for their in-ring style is a fight pit match where no ropes, no rules, just a cage similar to an Octagon's structure, where the two former best friends started their fighting journey. Until now, only men in WWE have been inside a fight pit, the last time we saw this match was at Extreme Rules between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are the perfect women to fight in this match. Given their MMA background, both superstars will enjoy this match. The ring setup will also bring them back to their UFC days.

#2 Two out of Three falls

Two out of Three falls could be another stipulation added to their match. A best of three between the two superstars could light up SummerSlam.

Ronda Rousey was attacked by Shayna Baszer on WWE RAW

This type of match will eliminate any lucky wins as both competitors will have to defeat their opponent twice, which in turn would give them proper bragging rights. Ronda Rousey has always been the more successful friend among the two.

Hence, winning a match with Two out of Three falls stipulation gives Baszler a better chance to make a statement. If Baszler wins a normal singles match, there could always be views raised. It was a one-time wonder or a fluke. Winning two matches out of three will shut the critics for good.

#3 Three Stages of Hell

A match that we haven't seen for long and could be added to the match is three stages of hell. Both women competing with three different and dangerous match stipulations will make the perfect banger recipe.

WWE could add any stipulations to a match between these two thunderous personalities. This acts as a total entertainer as the contest can have three different stipulations combined into one overall match. We could have a street fight, Hell in a Cell, Table's match, or any other combination in the same match with this just one stipulation.

#4 Iron Woman Match

A match that would be an ultimate test of their metal would be an Ironwoman match. In this match, the true test of skill, stamina, grit, and determination will come to play, taking both competitors to the limit.

The Iron Woman match time limit can be anything, depending on the creative team. However, most matches are kept at 60 min time limit. Along with the in-ring ability, both superstars will get to tell a wonderful story. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler being real-life friends the passion and drama in their storytelling could be much more personal and impressive to watch on screen.

#5 "I Quit" Match

For weeks now, it is rumored that Ronda Rousey is leaving WWE. She is reportedly returning back to MMA and will re-join the UFC. If the news is true, the perfect sending-off match could be an 'I Quit' Match.

An 'I Quit' match doesn't have any rules, making your opponent say 'I Quit' is the only way to win. If Shayna Baszler makes can make Ronda Rousey say 'I Quit,' not only will that be a signal of her quitting the match, but it would also be a signal that she is leaving the WWE. Another version of this match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could be the loser leaves WWE.

