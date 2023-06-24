Ronda Rousey is "stalled" in WWE, Veteran knows the big reason why she is currently struggling (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey has lost a considerable amount of momentum over the past year, and Vince Russo felt her WWE career had stalled as she wasn't an entertainer.

The most recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws revolved around Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock being tipped to be the 'female Kurt Angle.'

While there are high hopes for the recently-signed star, Vince Russo said that there is no guarantee that a genuinely gifted athlete can make it big in WWE. The former writer stressed that to succeed in pro wrestling, talents must also have entertaining and charismatic personalities.

The athletic feats inside the ring won't mean anything if a WWE Superstar can't captivate the audience with their character work and promos.

Russo mentioned Ronda Rousey as someone who, despite being one of the greatest Judokas and MMA fighters in history, lacked the "it" factor in professional wrestling.

Vince argued that Rousey's recent struggles were party because of how wrongly WWE was presenting her on TV, as he explained below:

"These are all legit blue-chip athletes. Bro, being an athlete is one thing; being an entertainer is something completely different. I'm going to go back to the 'it' factor. Kurt Angle was an entertainer from day one. He had that in him. Bro, if you don't have that, Ronda Rousey is kind of stalled. That's kind of a part of it. I think a lot of it with her, you know, it's the writing and the presentation, and Chris, I'm eager to watch her on RAW because I am a fan of hers and really want to see what they are doing with her." [2:00 - 2:40]

Vince Russo even brought up Mark Henry's example, as history suggests that even the World's Strongest Man needed multiple gimmick changes before his career took off.

"But being a great athlete doesn't mean you're going to be a great entertainer. I mean, what was Mark Henry before Sexual Chocolate? That's the thing, bro. It is not a gimme just because you're an Olympic Champion." [2:41 - 3:00]

EC3 on the problem former Olympians will face in WWE

All eyes are on Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock as they prepare for the tricky kayfabe world of wrestling.

The Olympic gold medalists in amateur wrestling are expected to be featured prominently in WWE in the future, but they could endure a few issues from a creative standpoint.

EC3 said that Steveson, Mensah-Stock, and many other talents outside the wrestling bubble would have a tough time operating in WWE's overly scripted setup.

"I think 100% they will be bitten by the script bug. I don't think the atmosphere they would be in is going to provide them with anything to think creatively. It's not going to be their fault. That's just the way I think it's going to be." [8:00 onwards]

Do you agree with Vince Russo and EC3? Sound off in the comments section below.

