Roxanne Perez to pull-out of WWE Money in the Bank due to real-life stalker incident? Exploring the possibility

Life as a WWE Superstar can have its ups and downs, but for a rising female star like Roxanne Perez, things can sometimes get out of control. While the majority of fans are respectful towards the athletes, some take things too far. Over the years, there have been a number of stories regarding female stars being harassed by stalkers.

Former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville had to move homes in 2020, while Liv Morgan had a stalker right outside the Performance Centre. These stories shocked everyone, and most recently, another unfortunate star's name was added to that list. On sites like Reddit, fans began talking about an X/Twitter handle: @Is Roxanne Perez D3ad yet? The reason this account gained attention was that it listed Perez's real home address.

The blatant nature of this incident on a social media platform such as X/Twitter rocked the WWE Universe, and RAW GM Adam Pearce provided an update regarding the situation. However, fans began speculating if Roxanne Perez would be pulled out of the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, due to safety reasons. The Stamford-based promotion is known for keeping its stars safe in the arena, but they could take more precautions with this one.

Despite some bad eggs, most wrestling fans want their stars to be safe inside and outside the ring. The phrase ‘We Stand with Roxanne Perez' has been trending on social media, showing the massive support for the new member of the red brand's roster. For now, there is no confirmation on whether the 23-year-old will be pulled from the event.

Roxanne Perez would like to face a WWE legend

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Perez spoke highly of former three-time WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee. She said that Lee was her dream opponent.

Interestingly, CM Punk's wife in real life was a fan favourite who shocked the wrestling world by leaving WWE in 2015. This was at the time that women’s wrestling was taking a huge turn for the better.

Check out Perez's interview in the video below:

Since then, it has been speculated that the legend could make her return someday, even if it was for a short run. However, this has not happened yet, as Lee has been involved in other projects outside the wrestling world, but her fans remain hopeful.

Some speculated that she could return at the upcoming women-only premium live event, Evolve. However, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter, she won't be making her return anytime soon.

