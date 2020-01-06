Royal Rumble 2020: 3 reasons Roman Reigns should win the Men's Royal Rumble match

Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble in 2015 and was congratulated soon after by The Rock.

On January 26, a swarm of screaming, excited fans will gather inside Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, for the first big event of 2020. The show will stream live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view.

As every fan of WWE should know, The Royal Rumble match is a staple for the eponymous pay-per-view. It is one of the most anticipated events of the year and this year will be no different.

As of the time of writing, only one Superstar has officially declared their intent to enter the Royal Rumble match. That Superstar coincidentally happens to be one of the early favorites, Roman Reigns. The Big Dog made the announcement on the Blue Brand's first televised show of the year.

Roman Reigns has a decorated history at the event. In his first Rumble match, he eliminated twelve men and was the runner-up of the match. The following year, in 2015, Reigns eliminated another handful of Superstars and emerged victorious. The Big Dog has entered five Rumble matches and he has eliminated over 30 men. It's a pretty impressive record for such a young star who is still in his prime and has many years to go.

Here are 3 reasons why Roman Reigns should win the Royal Rumble match for the second time in his career.

#3 To challenge "The Fiend" for a dream match at WrestleMania

The Fiend has run roughshod over the entire roster in 2019.

The current Universal Champion, The Fiend, is a savage, menacing, and ominous monster that is tormenting the locker room. The man behind the mask is Bray Wyatt, who is quite familiar with The Big Dog. Reigns is an honorable individual who would want nothing more than to end Wyatt's reign of terror.

Wyatt and Reigns went to war in the summer of 2015. They traded victories, but Reigns won the decisive Hell in a Cell match at the titular pay-per-view that October. The former rivals have seldom crossed paths since then, but there's a strong possibility that they could work together again in the near future.

The winner of the Royal Rumble match is guaranteed a shot at the WWE Champion or Universal Champion on the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. If Reigns wins the Rumble, it would set the stage for a blockbuster match between the former and The Fiend.

