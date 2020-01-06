Royal Rumble 2020: 4 potential surprise entrants for the Men's Royal Rumble match

AJ Styles was a surprise entrant in the 2016 Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble match is a regular staple in WWE. It is overwhelmingly popular with the fans and is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year. The eponymous pay-per-view is one of WWE's traditional "Big Four" events. It is also the first pay-per-view of the year, and subsequently the decade, making it all the more auspicious.

This year, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will emanate live from the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The mega-event will stream live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view.

One of the key reasons fans enjoy Rumble matches so much is because of the shock-factor it carries with itself. A good Rumble match is never short on surprises. The surprise entrants always generate a positive and passionate response from the WWE Universe. Who could ever forget the thunderous ovation AJ Styles received on his debut at Royal Rumble 2016? What about the reaction John Cena received upon his astonishing and astounding return from injury at Royal Rumble 2008?

The surprises always bring joy and elation, they have a profound influence on the overall quality of the match.

This article will focus on four potential surprise entrants for the Men's Royal Rumble match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

#4 Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal could return at Royal Rumble 2020.

Jinder Mahal has been out of action for quite some time now due to a knee injury. The Modern Day Maharaja has been absent for about seven months. Fortunately, he has undergone rehabilitation and an extended period of convalescence.

A report emerged a few weeks ago that indicated that Mahal was nearing a return. The former WWE Champion was expected to be out of action for six to eight months. That time has almost elapsed, hence there is a possibility that Mahal could be returning to in-ring action sooner rather than later. Moreover, he even teased a possible return at the pay-per-view.

In the event that Mahal is cleared to return, it would best to hold off his impending return till the Rumble match. It would be a pleasurable and enjoyable sight to watch the Modern Day Maharaja emerge once again.

