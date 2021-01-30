Royal Rumble 2021: 5 Superstars who desperately need to win – Revenge after 4 years, former WWE Champion to claim big win?  

We are all set for Royal Rumble 2021, scheduled to take place on Sunday night. Apart from the Men and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, four title bouts have been confirmed for the pay-per-view. The show expects to host several returns and big surprises. At WWE’s first big-four pay-per-view of the year, there are a few specific Superstars who deserve to pick a big win.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at Royal Rumble 2021. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Roman Reigns (Retains his WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble)

Roman Reigns would want his revenge against Kevin Owens

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 will feature a third title bout between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. The two Superstars have been feuding for the Universal Champion since last month. Both Reigns and Owens have delivered two brutal matches in the last few weeks, and this time, they are set to lock horns in a Last Man Standing match.

This Universal Championship match is expected to deliver an intense encounter between two top Superstars. While this rivalry has been extremely enjoyable, Royal Rumble 2021 would be the perfect show for its conclusion. Roman Reigns should retain his gold in this match against Owens, and that must put an end to this storyline so that both Superstars can explore other challenges on WWE SmackDown.

In the weeks leading up to the pay-per-view, we have seen both Owens and Reigns get the better of each other. From manhandling each other in the ThunderDome to talking trash over the mic, Reigns and Kevin Owens have done it all. It is worth mentioning that both Reigns and Owens locked horns in Royal Rumble 2017 for the Universal Championship.

Back then, Reigns was the babyface, and Owens was the heel. The latter ended up defending his title, and Roman Reigns would want to settle the score four years later.

Advertisement

There’s a chance that Jey Uso will play an instrumental role in Reigns’ title defense one more time. The Tribal Chief has manipulated situations to his advantage in the past, and he can always repeat that at Royal Rumble. That said, allowing Reigns to pick a clean victory would also not be a bad thing.

It will add more credibility to Reigns’ ongoing title run and establish his unmatched dominance on WWE SmackDown. Following Royal Rumble, Reigns can feud with Superstars like Big E and Daniel Bryan's when we move closer to WrestleMania. On the other hand, a defeat in this feud might sow the seeds of Kevin Owens’ much-awaited heel turn on the Blue brand.