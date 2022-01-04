Royal Rumble 2022 Location: Where is the next WWE premium live event?

WWE Day 1 is in the history books now, being the first premium live event of 2022. The next WWE premium live event is Royal Rumble. It's the night where the Road to WrestleMania officially begins.

As of now, we don't know much about most of the matches planned for the event. However, we are sure that the night will be full of entertainment. So, where will Royal Rumble 2022 be held?

The event is scheduled to take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. On January 29th, 30 men and women will participate in the Royal Rumble matches to determine the challengers for world championships at WrestleMania 38.

Along with the multi-person contests, various championships will be defended at the event. As it's one of the big four shows of WWE, fans can expect many surprises to happen.

The first championship match for WWE Royal Rumble 2022 has been announced

The Day 1 event ended in surprise as Brock Lesnar unexpectedly participated in the WWE Championship contest. The Beast Incarnate was able to defeat Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley in a fatal five-way match.

Lashley was the only superstar to dominate Brock Lesnar throughout the bout significantly. After the latter pinned Big E to win the gold, fans saw an intense staredown between The Beast and The All Mighty.

On the January 3rd episode of RAW, a fatal four-way match was announced to determine Lesnar's challenger at Royal Rumble. After an intense battle, Bobby Lashley defeated Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Big E to become the #1 contender for the WWE Championship.

It's worth noting that Lashley vs. Lesnar has been a dream match fans have wanted for years. Both stars have been booked as absolute dominators who can defeat any opponent put in front of them. It will be interesting to see which titan among the two emerges victoriously at Royal Rumble.

In addition to this highly-anticipated clash, Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse is official for the upcoming event.

