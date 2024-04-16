Royal Rumble 2025 winner & more - 4 ways Rhea Ripley can return to WWE from her career-altering injury

Rhea Ripley shocked the world on the latest episode of WWE RAW by vacating the Women's World Championship. The Judgment Day member suffered an undisclosed arm injury during last week's backstage attack by Liv Morgan and will be out for months. Mami will be sorely missed by the women's division, but a long absence will only set up an epic return down the road.

When Ripley does come back to the fold, though, how will she do it? Will she return as a heel or as a babyface? Will she return as a Judgment Day member, lead her own faction, or be a solo act? Will she even take any time off or stay involved while on the shelf like other top stars recently have?

Here are four ways Rhea Ripley could return to WWE after her career-altering injury.

#4. Rhea Ripley could return to WWE television in a non-wrestling capacity

The Eradicator could follow in CM Punk's footsteps.

Rhea Ripley may be out of in-ring action, but that does not necessarily mean that she needs to be off WWE television altogether. The former Women's World Champion is part of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW and one of the best on the microphone in the women's division. She can still bring great value in a non-competitive capacity, as seen from other top talent in the past year.

Dakota Kai stayed active as a de facto manager for Damage CTRL for most of her rehab period, helping her seamlessly slot back in when cleared. CM Punk is currently having one of the hottest feuds in the Stamford-based company with Drew McIntyre despite being on the shelf. These examples show that Ripley can still be a top attraction in the company despite facing a long injury layoff.

#3. Rhea Ripley could return to WWE as a babyface

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley's time with The Judgment Day has been a smashing success. The group has come a long way from its shaky early days to establish itself as the top heel faction on RAW and arguably in all of WWE. However, it is undeniable that some members of the group have become fan favorites despite its general villainous direction.

Rhea Ripley is the greatest example of this, garnering great admiration from fans due to her sheer star power and magnetic charisma. At this point, Mami is a heel only by title, and the audience is ready to accept her as a heroic character. Given that she's almost guaranteed to be missed and receive a hero's welcome upon her return, why not turn her babyface?

This might require separating her from The Judgment Day or replacing her in the group, but some would argue that the split is long overdue. There is no doubt, though, that Ripley is ready for a solo run.

#2. Rhea Ripley confronting Liv Morgan upon her WWE return is an obvious play

Expand Tweet

The best course of action is often the simplest one. Which WWE Superstar put Rhea Ripley out of action? Liv Morgan. Who is the last superstar to pin The Nightmare in the ring? Morgan. If the 29-year-old star is the new Women's World Champion by the time Mami is cleared for a return to action, the story writes itself.

The Australian star confronting her former tag team partner and bitter rival, who put her on the shelf would be a very compelling feud. Even if the former stays on television, the Drew McIntyre-CM Punk feud could make their eventual clash even more interesting.

#1. Rhea Ripley could return to WWE by winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley's injury layoff, in her own words, will put her on the bench for a few months. Given that its severity forced her to relinquish the Women's World Championship, it should keep her out at least until SummerSlam or even for the rest of the year. This could set the stage for an epic return at the event that has arguably seen the most iconic returns in WWE history: Royal Rumble.

The Eradicator could make a triumphant return at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, becoming the first woman to win the legendary contest twice. This would set her up to reclaim the title she never lost at WrestleMania 41 and re-establish the momentum she had built towards becoming an all-time great with her iconic reign.

It remains to be seen if Triple H and Co. choose this path, but in the meantime, get well soon Mami!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback