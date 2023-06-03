Jey Uso is in for a rough night on WWE SmackDown following the events of Night Of Champions. Main Event Jey, who many consider the heart of The Bloodline, is stuck between his twin brother Jimmy and his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Since the formation of the heel faction, the younger Uso has proven himself loyal to both men, sometimes to a fault, often putting himself in harm's way for them.

He even turned on Sami Zayn, with whom he had grown very close, seemingly just for the sake of protecting Jimmy from Reigns' wrath. Tonight, he finds himself unavoidably in the middle of the feud between his brother and cousin, both of whom he feels a strong sense of duty towards. Whose side will he take?

Let's look at four choices Jey Uso could make on SmackDown tonight

#4: Jey Uso could walk out on both Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns

He's done it before!

In the past, Jey Uso has not taken too kindly to being forced to choose between loved ones. At Royal Rumble 2023, after Sami Zayn's betrayal of Roman Reigns, Main Event Jey walked out on both parties. He was clearly torn between two choices: side with right or side with might.

He knew deep down that Reigns was a tyrant that needed to be checked, but also that staying with The Tribal Chief would keep his family safe and at the top. Now he faces the same dilemma, but with his twin brother involved. Having to choose between two of his family members might prove too much for him and force him to walk out on both.

#3: Jey Uso could betray Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

In a very unlikely but highly intriguing turn of events, Jey Uso could shock the world by turning on his brother. Why would he ever do such a thing, you ask? Imagine this: Roman Reigns reminds Jey of how he broke him to make him fall in line, giving the latter flashbacks from Hell In A Cell 2020. The Tribal Chief encourages the younger Uso to "make your brother fall in line before I do".

Just like he attacked Sami Zayn to avoid Reigns' wrath falling on Jimmy, Jey attacks his brother "because Roman would've done worse". It's not likely to happen, and would probably be poorly received, but it would definitely be an unexpected twist.

#2: Jey Uso could recruit one of the Samoan elders to bring Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso back together

SW @SliceWrestling



WWE Discussing Rikishi Getting Involved In The BloodLine Family Saga, Backstage Details And More



bit.ly/3qkpQos Report:WWE Discussing Rikishi Getting Involved In The BloodLine Family Saga, Backstage Details And More Report: WWE Discussing Rikishi Getting Involved In The BloodLine Family Saga, Backstage Details And Morebit.ly/3qkpQos https://t.co/43bz3t0gCd

Jey Uso has at times been regarded as the heart of The Bloodline story. While Roman Reigns is dominant, Solo Sikoa is brutish, Paul Heyman is scheming and Jimmy Uso is easygoing, Jey is the passionate one. The younger Uso wears his heart on his sleeve, and has arguably sacrificed more for The Bloodline than any other member of the family.

He was clearly extremely conflicted about whose side to take at Night Of Champions even as he went back up the entrance ramp with Jimmy. Could that have led him to the elders, one of which he recruited to mediate the conflict? Could it be The Usos' father Rikishi, Reigns' father Sika or another legendary Samoan (🤨)? Anything can happen.

#1: Jey Uso will most likely back Jimmy Uso against Roman Reigns

Greg Coleman @gcoleman1082



WWE's official YouTube upload of Jimmy Uso turning on Roman Reigns has over 𝟏.𝟓 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 views in 15 hours.



Another long term storytelling point: Jey quit in Hell in a Cell to protect Jimmy. Jimmy returned the favor by doing for Jey what Jey hasn't found the strength to do yet. "I got you!" If you have siblings, that line hit different.

Jey Uso's most logical choice will see him take the hardest road: standing with Jimmy Uso against Roman Reigns. Main Event Jey standing up to Roman Reigns has been a long time coming, with The Tribal Chief having manipulated, abused and mistreated him more than anyone over the past 1000 days.

Just like Sami Zayn needed Kevin Owens to finally snap and turn on Reigns, Jimmy could be the younger Uso's reason to finally pluck up the courage. It may take a little longer for him to finally superkick The Tribal Chief, but he should at least choose to stand behind Jimmy in his feud with Reigns.

