Royal Rumble cash-in plans, Dream match finally on - 4 possible domino effects of Seth Rollins' injury on WWE's road to WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins sustained a knee injury during his World Heavyweight Championship defense against Jinder Mahal on the January 15, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. The Visionary suffered a Grade Two MCL tear and a partially torn medial meniscus in his left knee, throwing his WrestleMania 40 status into doubt with an initial recovery timeline of three to four months.

However, The Visionary announced during the January 22, 2024, episode of WWE RAW that he had no plans of relinquishing his World Heavyweight Championship and desired to walk into WrestleMania 40 as a champion. Given that he allegedly worked the 33rd edition of The Show of Shows with a similar injury, he is likely to pull this off.

In the meantime, though, Seth needs to recuperate as best as he can, which could postpone some of the initial plans in store for him as well as his scheduled challengers.

Here are four possible domino effects of Seth Rollins' knee injury on WWE's Road to WrestleMania 40.

#4. Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in plans on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 40 gets delayed

Over the past few weeks, the frequency of Money in the Bank cash-in teases from Damian Priest has ramped up noticeably. This was taken as an indication by fans that Señor Money in the Bank was about to exercise his contract, which was corroborated by some reports. However, one needs an active and competing champion in order to cash in their contract.

Could Priest's cash-in be delayed until The Show of Shows or later this year? Could this affect the potential outcome of the cash-in? How will it alter his fate in The Judgment Day? We will just have to wait and see.

#3. Seth Rollins' injury allows a much-desired dream match to happen

Going by the January 22, 2024, WWE RAW segment between Seth Rollins and Intercontinental Champion Gunther, the Stamford-based company might have planned some sort of feud between the duo on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Perhaps the duo was headed for a fighting champion vs. fighting champion duel at Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event to prove who the top dog was on Monday Night RAW before moving on to WrestleMania 40.

With Rollins on the sidelines, Gunther's Road to WrestleMania 40 could see a drastic shift. The Visionary could be replaced by someone like Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, or Jey Uso, who are solid contenders to face and potentially dethrone The Ring General at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This would open the door for the reigning Intercontinental Champion to finally have a dream match against Brock Lesnar at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#2. Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre take Seth Rollins' place as CM Punk's WWE WrestleMania 40 opponent

Seth Rollins vowed to walk into WWE WrestleMania 40 as the World Heavyweight Champion despite what doctors may say, but what if he did not heal in time for the mega event? What if The Visionary had to relinquish his title at the last minute because he did not heal as fast and as well as he had hoped to? Where would that leave his likeliest opponent, CM Punk, and the rest of the title scene?

Thankfully, for WWE, there are plenty of compelling backup stories for the Second City Saint to pivot to. Punk has engaged in a war of words with not only Rollins but also Drew McIntyre and, most recently, Cody Rhodes since returning to the Stamford-based company, and either of the latter two would be a fitting opponent for Punk at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Could we see Punk vs. McIntyre for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship headline Night One of WrestleMania 40? If The Rock returns to face Roman Reigns, could we see Cody Rhodes added to the former bout, making it a Triple Threat Match? Hopefully, The Visionary recovers in time so that the Stamford-based company does not have to go with last-minute plans.

#1. Damian Priest cashes in on Roman Reigns at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has an abundance of incredible main event stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes, with compelling world title stories to see through in 2024. As a result, many fans fail to see a scenario in which Damian Priest can have a well-received successful Money in the Bank cash-in, keeping in mind the current landscape.

Instead, many people envision a failed cash-in, which most probably can be used as a catalyst for Damian's ejection from The Judgment Day and his eventual babyface turn. If the initial plan was for Priest to unsuccessfully exercise his Money in the Bank contract on The Visionary, leading to a WrestleMania feud against his stablemates, a simple switch could keep this on track.

With Rollins sidelined by injury, why not cash in the Money in the Bank contract on Reigns during or after the Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble? It would achieve the same result and, more importantly, keep Priest's potential WrestleMania 40 plans intact.

