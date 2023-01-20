Royal Rumble Roundup: New hints spotted about The Rock's return, reason why WWE spoiled a big news before the premium live event

We are back with another exciting edition of the Royal Rumble Roundup, bringing you the latest updates on the upcoming premium live event. Today's list discusses WWE's plans to secretly drop hints about the most anticipated surprise expected on the show.

Additionally, a former WWE Superstar might be gearing up for a return almost three years after his release. Here, we look at the biggest news and rumors surrounding the show that have dominated WWE headlines in the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin:

Disclaimer: The following article may contain possible spoilers for Royal Rumble 2023, and readers are advised to proceed cautiously.

#1 WWE drops new hints about The Rock's potential return

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE have dropped some new merch for The Rock on their official shop WWE have dropped some new merch for The Rock on their official shop 👀👀👀 https://t.co/vpubAEftfd

The Rock's potential return at Royal Rumble 2023 has been one of the most heavily speculated rumors surrounding the upcoming show. Many believe The Great One will be back in the squared circle to challenge Roman Reigns' claims of being The Tribal Chief. Backstage rumors have also hinted at WWE's plans to book a match between the two megastars at WrestleMania Hollywood.

It helps that the company has quietly teased The Rock's comeback with everything related to the premium live event, including the show's official poster. Recently, WWE added new merchandise related to The Great One to their official store. The timing of the decision has raised several eyebrows, as fans don't think it's a coincidence.

Interestingly, The Bloodline is hosting an Acknowledgment Ceremony for Roman Reigns on next week's RAW. Several legendary members of the family have confirmed their return. Could this segment see Reigns take a shot at anyone who doesn't acknowledge him, especially The Rock, who has openly called himself The Head of the Table in the past?

#2 Why WWE revealed Cody Rhodes' surprise return before Royal Rumble 2023

WWE recently revealed that Cody Rhodes would be back in action at Royal Rumble. The announcement was met with mixed reactions from fans. While many were happy that The American Nightmare would return after eight months, others thought the company shouldn't have spoiled the decision.

As per WrestleVotes, WWE decided to release the information well in advance for two reasons. They believed that almost everyone was sure of Cody Rhodes' return, and secondly, they were confident in the other surprises lined up for the show.

"Asked a source the reasoning behind Cody's Rumble return being announced as opposed to a surprise... Source said it's twofold, one being that nearly everyone expected it to happen already & two, source states they are "more than pleased" w/ the other surprises that are lined up," WrestleVotes said in a tweet.

Few believe that the only bigger surprise would be The Rock's return. Additionally, WWE is promoting Cody Rhodes' comeback and even dedicated a custom hashtag to celebrate the occasion. The RAW Superstar has said it was his dream to win a guaranteed title opportunity at WrestleMania. Will The Rock's potential return at Royal Rumble overshadow a determined Cody? Only time will tell.

#3 Former WWE Superstar hints at potential return after three years

Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) enjoyed successful spells in WWE before his release in 2019. Following his exit, he competed in AEW and other promotions before taking over the independent circuit by storm. Pro Wrestling Illustrated awarded Cardona the 2022 Independent Wrestler of the Year.

The latest reports in PWInsider claim that Cardona recently filed for a trademark of his former name. It could be a major hint at his potential return to the company, possibly in time for Royal Rumble. He has previously mentioned wanting to return to the company in the future and his dream of winning the WWE Championship one day.

