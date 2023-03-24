10-time WWE Champion wants to return at WrestleMania 39 after a one-year injury setback - Reports

WWE is truly on the Road to WrestleMania, with Triple H and Co. set to pull out all the stops to make this year's event a memorable one. The show could get a huge boost from the return of Randy Orton, who is reportedly looking to make his return at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The 14-time world champion has been out of action since May 2022 due to a back injury. Orton was taken out by Roman Reigns and The Usos after a tag title unification match on SmackDown.It was recently reported by PWInsider that Orton is set to be present in Los Angeles for the WrestleMania 39 weekend.

While it's unclear whether he will be making an appearance at the event itself or on RAW the following night, a new update has provided further clarification. WrestleVotes has exclusively told GiveMeSport, that Randy Orton was devastated after missing WrestleMania 32 and would not want to repeat the same this year.

"Randy's name I've started to hear a little bit over the last couple of weeks. He's getting close. He'd like to show up at WrestleMania. Missing WrestleMania 32 in Dallas through injury killed him. So I think if he's going to return, let's say the night after, he'd rather just show up in some form at the stadium." (H/T GiveMeSport)

sethy p. @_SethyP Randy Orton used to kick whole families in the head then just do this Randy Orton used to kick whole families in the head then just do this https://t.co/VbYkL64rPD

Randy Orton is unlikely to wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 39

While it seems like Randy Orton could be making his much-awaited return at WrestleMania 39, the 10-time WWE Champion is unlikely to wrestle in a match at the event.

The card for this year's WrestleMania is almost finalized, with Triple H and Co. keeping the matches to a minimum. Orton, however, could play a role in the main event that will see Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

. @Bub3m16 if Randy Orton is returning at #WrestleMania , what match should he interfere in? if Randy Orton is returning at #WrestleMania , what match should he interfere in? https://t.co/WfcYdqrRID

The Apex Predator was taken out by The Bloodline and is likely to go after the group for retribution. Orton also has no shortage of history with Cody Rhodes as the duo have been fierce rivals in the past.

Could WWE plan a swerve and have Randy Orton attack Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39? The question will be answered in less than two weeks.

Check out how fans reacted to the idea of a feud between the American Nightmare and his former mentor by clicking here.

Poll : 0 votes