15-time WWE champion available for on-screen return after over two years - Reports

Triple H's WWE has seen several big changes since he took over creative duties in 2022. Many top names returned to the company, including William Regal. The only catch was that he wasn't allowed to appear on television.

Regal left AEW in 2022 to return to WWE, stating he wanted to coach his son, Charlie Dempsey. This resulted in a clause that didn't allow him to appear as an on-screen character in 2023, ensuring the iconic British star wouldn't do anything beyond his duties as Vice President of Global Talent Development.

With no more televised WWE shows this year, Dave Meltzer reported that the clause is as good as over. He wrote in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that William Regal is set to be available to appear:

"Regal’s non-compete as far as appearing on television is just about over. At the time Regal left (AEW) he said that he wasn’t going to be appearing on television. He hasn’t worked for NXT and they have Michaels as an authority figure, who while not as good at the job as Regal, is a far bigger name. They just hired (Nick) Aldis for that role on Smackdown and wouldn’t have done so if they planned to put Regal in that spot," wrote Dave Meltzer.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if William Regal will return as a regular character or simply make occasional cameos. He last appeared on WWE television in September 2021, following the launch of NXT 2.0.

William Regal was one of the greatest GMs in WWE history

There is a reason why fans are eager to see Regal return as an on-screen figure. As great as Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are in their current roles, the former Intercontinental Champion may have been the greatest general manager ever.

William Regal ruled over NXT with calm authority and fairness, commanding respect from the entire roster at all times without going out of his way to hurt anyone. His legitimacy was a big part of why the black and gold brand was as successful as it was.

Expand Tweet

As a result, it would be in Triple H's best interests to find a regular on-screen role for Mr. Regal. Perhaps he could replace Aldis as SmackDown's general manager if the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion decides to wrestle again.

Should William Regal become a regular on-screen figure in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!