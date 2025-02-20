2 new WWE shows reportedly revealed

A recent report details how the Triple H-led WWE creative management is set to introduce two new major shows ahead of Friday Night SmackDown. This development follows the company's trademark filing for the logos of these two shows under broadcasting services.

According to Wrestle Talk, the company has officially applied for trademarks for two potential new shows, "WWE Superstar Central" and "WWE Rings, Rivals & Rumbles," which could be reality or wrestling programs. These filings were made with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on February 19, 2025, ahead of SmackDown.

Under Triple H's creative leadership, several new concept shows have been introduced in quick succession in recent times.

Below is the full description:

"Broadcasting services, namely television broadcasting, video broadcasting, Internet broadcasting, audio broadcasting and motion picture broadcasting; audio, text and video broadcasting services over the Internet and other communications networks featuring audio and video content; subscription-based audio and video broadcasting services; satellite transmission services; electronic transmission of audio, video, graphics, and data via computer networks; transmission and delivery of audiovisual content via the internet; video-on-demand transmission services; wireless communication services, including transmission of television programs and motion pictures to mobile devices; streaming of television programs, motion pictures, electronic media, audiovisual content, videos, pictures, images, text, and photos via computer and communication networks." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

69-year-old legend says he's not under WWE contract

Former WCW Hardcore Champion Eric Bischoff recently clarified his contractual status with the Stamford-based promotion. Eric's last televised appearance for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut was on the December 3, 2024, edition of NXT. The 69-year-old legend stepped in to mediate an in-ring confrontation between Trick Williams and Ridge Holland. The promo battle escalated as Bischoff watched the chaos unfold between Holland and Williams from the ring corner.

Responding to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), the former RAW General Manager confirmed he receives royalties from World Wrestling Entertainment whenever the company uses his likeness. Eric Bischoff added that this was part of his original talent agreement and that he is not currently contracted to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I receive royalties whenever WWE uses my likeness. It was a part of my original talent agreement and is/was standard language for talent agreements. I have no contract w[ith] WWE. Legends or otherwise," he wrote.

Check out the former WCW Hardcore Champion's post below:

Meanwhile, as of now, there's no official announcement regarding when the two reported shows will air. The wrestling world will have to wait and see what "Superstar Central" and "Rings, Rivals & Rumbles" will bring to the table.

