Hall of Famer says he's not under WWE contract 

A WWE Hall of Famer appears to have been a free agent for quite some time. He recently clarified his contract status with the Stamford-based promotion.

Eric Bischoff has become the talk of the wrestling town lately after his inclusion in the latest iteration of the WWE videogame franchise, WWE 2K25. The former RAW General Manager last appeared in a wrestling capacity on December 3, 2024, during an episode of NXT.

A few days ago, an X user asked Eric Bischoff if he had a specific deal in place with World Wrestling Entertainment, where Triple H handles the creative reigns now.

The 69-year-old veteran made it clear that he receives royalties when the company uses his likeness. However, he is not under any contract with the Stamford-based promotion, legends, or otherwise.

"I receive royalties whenever WWE uses my likeness. It was a part of my original talent agreement and is/was standard language for talent agreements. I have no contract w WWE. Legends or otherwise," he said.

Eric Bischoff weighed in on WWE's Netflix deal

Speaking on a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Eric Bischoff called RAW on Netflix a massive step into the future.

The former WCW President had the following to say about it:

"The idea, the fact that this show is going live worldwide is such a massive step into the future, in really a way that none of us, us being myself, I would have ever imagined being possible. Ever, ever, ever would have fantasized about it before streaming and before such thing as Netflix and all that. So, the fact that WWE has achieved all that in such a massive way is such an important part of the history of professional wrestling and our culture that it overshadowed everything for me. It made everything good."

RAW commentator Michael Cole recently disclosed that Netflix wanted them because of their soap opera-style storytelling.

The company will now head to Canada for Elimination Chamber, the last stop before WrestleMania 41. Triple H has lined up a star-studded match card featuring Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned match.

The company will also hold two Elimination Chamber matches, one each for the men and women, respectively. The participants for both matches were confirmed on the latest episode of RAW this week.

Who are you rooting for? Let us know using the discuss button!

